Brave History June 28th, 2017 - AC/DC, KISS, FAIR WARNING, VAIN, JON LORD, ROBERT PLANT, STRYPER, OZZY OSBOURNE, TESTAMENT, SODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, AGATHODAIMON, DARKANE, SIRENIA, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday AC/DC's Fly On The Wall - June 28th, 1985



R.I.P. William "Bill" Aucoin (KISS Manager): December 29th, 1943 – June 28th, 2010



Happy 53rd Birthday Andy Maleck (FAIR WARNING) – June 28th, 1964



Happy 51st Birthday Danny West (ex-VAIN) – June 28th, 1966



Happy 35th Birthday JON LORD's Before I Forget - June 28th, 1982



Happy 35th Birthday ROBERT PLANT's Pictures At Eleven - June 28th, 1982



Happy 29th Birthday STRYPER's In God We Trust - June 28th, 1988



Happy 24th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Live And Loud - June 28th, 1993



Happy 18th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Gathering - June 28th, 1999



Happy 7th Birthday SODOM’s Lords Of Depravity II (DVD) – June 28th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Dedicated To Chaos - June 28th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday AGATHODAIMON’s In Darkness - June 28th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday DARKANE’s The Sinister Supremacy - June 28th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - June 28th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday THROWDOWN's Vendetta - June 28th, 2005

Happy 7th Birthday SEVERE TORTURE’s Slaughtered – June 28th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday

COLD’s Superfiction – June 28th, 2011

KITTIE’s Take It Or Leave It: A Tribute To The Queens Of Noise – June 28th, 2011

RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head – June 28th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday

IMPIETY’s Vengeance Hell Immemorial (compilation) – June 28th, 2013

MANEGARM’s Legions Of The North – June 28th, 2013