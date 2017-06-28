Brave History June 28th, 2017 - AC/DC, KISS, FAIR WARNING, VAIN, JON LORD, ROBERT PLANT, STRYPER, OZZY OSBOURNE, TESTAMENT, SODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, AGATHODAIMON, DARKANE, SIRENIA, And More!
June 28, 2017, 15 minutes ago
Happy 32nd Birthday AC/DC's Fly On The Wall - June 28th, 1985
R.I.P. William "Bill" Aucoin (KISS Manager): December 29th, 1943 – June 28th, 2010
Happy 53rd Birthday Andy Maleck (FAIR WARNING) – June 28th, 1964
Happy 51st Birthday Danny West (ex-VAIN) – June 28th, 1966
Happy 35th Birthday JON LORD's Before I Forget - June 28th, 1982
Happy 35th Birthday ROBERT PLANT's Pictures At Eleven - June 28th, 1982
Happy 29th Birthday STRYPER's In God We Trust - June 28th, 1988
Happy 24th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Live And Loud - June 28th, 1993
Happy 18th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Gathering - June 28th, 1999
Happy 7th Birthday SODOM’s Lords Of Depravity II (DVD) – June 28th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Dedicated To Chaos - June 28th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday AGATHODAIMON’s In Darkness - June 28th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday DARKANE’s The Sinister Supremacy - June 28th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - June 28th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday THROWDOWN's Vendetta - June 28th, 2005
Happy 7th Birthday SEVERE TORTURE’s Slaughtered – June 28th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
COLD’s Superfiction – June 28th, 2011
KITTIE’s Take It Or Leave It: A Tribute To The Queens Of Noise – June 28th, 2011
RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head – June 28th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
IMPIETY’s Vengeance Hell Immemorial (compilation) – June 28th, 2013
MANEGARM’s Legions Of The North – June 28th, 2013