Brave History June 28th, 2018 - STRYPER, AC/DC, KISS, FAIR WARNING, VAIN, JON LORD, ROBERT PLANT, OZZY OSBOURNE, TESTAMENT, SODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, AGATHODAIMON, DARKANE, SIRENIA, And More!
June 28, 2018, 43 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday STRYPER's In God We Trust - June 28th, 1988
Happy 33rd Birthday AC/DC's Fly On The Wall - June 28th, 1985
R.I.P. William "Bill" Aucoin (KISS Manager): December 29th, 1943 – June 28th, 2010
Happy 54th Birthday Andy Maleck (FAIR WARNING) – June 28th, 1964
Happy 52nd Birthday Danny West (ex-VAIN) – June 28th, 1966
Happy 36th Birthday JON LORD's Before I Forget - June 28th, 1982
Happy 36th Birthday ROBERT PLANT's Pictures At Eleven - June 28th, 1982
Happy 25th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Live And Loud - June 28th, 1993
Happy 19th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Gathering - June 28th, 1999
Happy 8th Birthday SODOM’s Lords Of Depravity II (DVD) – June 28th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Dedicated To Chaos - June 28th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday AGATHODAIMON’s In Darkness - June 28th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday DARKANE’s The Sinister Supremacy - June 28th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - June 28th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday THROWDOWN's Vendetta - June 28th, 2005
Happy 8th Birthday SEVERE TORTURE’s Slaughtered – June 28th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday
COLD’s Superfiction – June 28th, 2011
KITTIE’s Take It Or Leave It: A Tribute To The Queens Of Noise – June 28th, 2011
RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head – June 28th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
IMPIETY’s Vengeance Hell Immemorial (compilation) – June 28th, 2013
MANEGARM’s Legions Of The North – June 28th, 2013