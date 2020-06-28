Brave History June 28th, 2020 - STRYPER, AC/DC, KISS, FAIR WARNING, VAIN, JON LORD, ROBERT PLANT, OZZY OSBOURNE, TESTAMENT, SODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, AGATHODAIMON, DARKANE, SIRENIA, And More!
June 28, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 32nd Birthday STRYPER's In God We Trust - June 28th, 1988
Happy 35th Birthday AC/DC's Fly On The Wall - June 28th, 1985
R.I.P. William "Bill" Aucoin (KISS Manager): December 29th, 1943 – June 28th, 2010
Happy 56th Birthday Andy Maleck (FAIR WARNING) – June 28th, 1964
Happy 54th Birthday Danny West (ex-VAIN) – June 28th, 1966
Happy 38th Birthday JON LORD's Before I Forget - June 28th, 1982
Happy 38th Birthday ROBERT PLANT's Pictures At Eleven - June 28th, 1982
Happy 27th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Live And Loud - June 28th, 1993
Happy 21st Birthday TESTAMENT's The Gathering - June 28th, 1999
Happy 10th Birthday SODOM’s Lords Of Depravity II (DVD) – June 28th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Dedicated To Chaos - June 28th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday AGATHODAIMON’s In Darkness - June 28th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday DARKANE’s The Sinister Supremacy - June 28th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - June 28th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 15th Birthday THROWDOWN's Vendetta - June 28th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday SEVERE TORTURE’s Slaughtered – June 28th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday (June 28th, 2011)
COLD’s Superfiction
KITTIE’s Take It Or Leave It: A Tribute To The Queens Of Noise
RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head
Happy 7th Birthday (June 28th, 2013)
IMPIETY’s Vengeance Hell Immemorial (compilation)
MANEGARM’s Legions Of The North
Happy 1st Birthday (June 28th, 2019)
BEASTWARS’ IV
BLOODY HAMMERS’ The Summoning
CRO-MAGS’ Don’t Give In (EP)
GENERATION AXE’s The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China)
HE IS LEGEND’s White Bat
MAJESTY’s Legends
NOCTURNAL BREED’s We Only Came For The Violence