Brave History June 28th, 2020 - STRYPER, AC/DC, KISS, FAIR WARNING, VAIN, JON LORD, ROBERT PLANT, OZZY OSBOURNE, TESTAMENT, SODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, AGATHODAIMON, DARKANE, SIRENIA, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday STRYPER's In God We Trust - June 28th, 1988



Happy 35th Birthday AC/DC's Fly On The Wall - June 28th, 1985



R.I.P. William "Bill" Aucoin (KISS Manager): December 29th, 1943 – June 28th, 2010



Happy 56th Birthday Andy Maleck (FAIR WARNING) – June 28th, 1964



Happy 54th Birthday Danny West (ex-VAIN) – June 28th, 1966



Happy 38th Birthday JON LORD's Before I Forget - June 28th, 1982



Happy 38th Birthday ROBERT PLANT's Pictures At Eleven - June 28th, 1982



Happy 27th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Live And Loud - June 28th, 1993



Happy 21st Birthday TESTAMENT's The Gathering - June 28th, 1999



Happy 10th Birthday SODOM’s Lords Of Depravity II (DVD) – June 28th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Dedicated To Chaos - June 28th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday AGATHODAIMON’s In Darkness - June 28th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday DARKANE’s The Sinister Supremacy - June 28th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - June 28th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday THROWDOWN's Vendetta - June 28th, 2005

Happy 10th Birthday SEVERE TORTURE’s Slaughtered – June 28th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday (June 28th, 2011)

COLD’s Superfiction

KITTIE’s Take It Or Leave It: A Tribute To The Queens Of Noise

RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head

Happy 7th Birthday (June 28th, 2013)

IMPIETY’s Vengeance Hell Immemorial (compilation)

MANEGARM’s Legions Of The North

Happy 1st Birthday (June 28th, 2019)

BEASTWARS’ IV

BLOODY HAMMERS’ The Summoning

CRO-MAGS’ Don’t Give In (EP)

GENERATION AXE’s The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China)

HE IS LEGEND’s White Bat

MAJESTY’s Legends

NOCTURNAL BREED’s We Only Came For The Violence