Brave History June 30th, 2017 - KISS, PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977



Happy 54th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963



Happy 67th Birthday Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949



Happy 62nd Birthday Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955



Happy 60th Birthday Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957



Happy 61st Birthday Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956



Happy 57th Birthday Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960



Happy 53rd Birthday Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964



Happy 49th Birthday Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968



Happy 37th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980



Happy 37th Birthday KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980



Happy 37th Birthday QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980



Happy 31st Birthday SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986



Happy 27th Birthday BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990



Happy 25th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992



Happy 20th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997



Happy 8th Birthday OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003

Happy 9th Birthday RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday

BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009

SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009

SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed – June 30th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011

Happy 2nd Birthday

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places – June 30th, 2015

JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail – June 30th, 2015