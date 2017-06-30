Brave History June 30th, 2017 - KISS, PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!
June 30, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 40th Birthday KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977
Happy 54th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963
Happy 67th Birthday Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949
Happy 62nd Birthday Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955
Happy 60th Birthday Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957
Happy 61st Birthday Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956
Happy 57th Birthday Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960
Happy 53rd Birthday Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964
Happy 49th Birthday Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968
Happy 37th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980
Happy 37th Birthday KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980
Happy 37th Birthday QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980
Happy 31st Birthday SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986
Happy 27th Birthday BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990
Happy 25th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992
Happy 20th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997
Happy 8th Birthday OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 15th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003
Happy 9th Birthday RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday
BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009
SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009
SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed – June 30th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011
Happy 2nd Birthday
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places – June 30th, 2015
JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail – June 30th, 2015