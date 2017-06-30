Brave History June 30th, 2017 - KISS, PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!

June 30, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities yngwie malmsteen sweet helix iron maiden zeno killer dwarfs agnostic front pantera kiss girlschool krokus queen biohazard suicidal tendencies iron savior obituary

Brave History June 30th, 2017 - KISS, PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977

Happy 54th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963

Happy 67th Birthday Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949

Happy 62nd Birthday Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955

Happy 60th Birthday Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957

Happy 61st Birthday Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956

Happy 57th Birthday Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960

Happy 53rd Birthday Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964 

Happy 49th Birthday Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968

Happy 37th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980

Happy 37th Birthday KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980

Happy 37th Birthday QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980

Happy 31st Birthday SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986

Happy 27th Birthday BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990

Happy 25th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992

Happy 20th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997

Happy 8th Birthday OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003
Happy 9th Birthday RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday
BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009
SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009
SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed – June 30th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011

Happy 2nd Birthday 
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places – June 30th, 2015
JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail – June 30th, 2015

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

Latest Reviews