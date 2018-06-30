Brave History June 30th, 2018 - PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!
June 30, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 50th Birthday Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968
Happy 55th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963
Happy 68th Birthday Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949
Happy 63rd Birthday Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955
Happy 61st Birthday Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957
Happy 62nd Birthday Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956
Happy 58th Birthday Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960
Happy 54th Birthday Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964
Happy 41st Birthday KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977
Happy 38th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980
Happy 38th Birthday KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980
Happy 38th Birthday QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980
Happy 32nd Birthday SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986
Happy 28th Birthday BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990
Happy 26th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992
Happy 21st Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997
Happy 9th Birthday OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 16th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003
Happy 10th Birthday RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday
BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009
SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009
SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed – June 30th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places – June 30th, 2015
JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail – June 30th, 2015