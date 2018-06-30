Brave History June 30th, 2018 - PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!

June 30, 2018, 2 hours ago

Brave History June 30th, 2018 - PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!

Happy 50th Birthday Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968

Happy 55th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963

Happy 68th Birthday Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949

Happy 63rd Birthday Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955

Happy 61st Birthday Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957

Happy 62nd Birthday Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956

Happy 58th Birthday Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960

Happy 54th Birthday Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964 

Happy 41st Birthday KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977

Happy 38th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980

Happy 38th Birthday KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980

Happy 38th Birthday QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980

Happy 32nd Birthday SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986

Happy 28th Birthday BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990

Happy 26th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992

Happy 21st Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997

Happy 9th Birthday OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 16th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003
Happy 10th Birthday RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday
BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009
SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009
SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed – June 30th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday 
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places – June 30th, 2015
JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail – June 30th, 2015



