June 30, 2019, 6 minutes ago

Brave History June 30th, 2019 - PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!

Happy 51st Birthday Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968

Happy 56th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963

Happy 69th Birthday Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949

Happy 64th Birthday Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955

Happy 62nd Birthday Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957

Happy 63rd Birthday Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956

Happy 59th Birthday Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960

Happy 55th Birthday Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964 

Happy 42nd Birthday KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977

Happy 39th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980

Happy 39th Birthday KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980

Happy 39th Birthday QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980

Happy 33rd Birthday SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986

Happy 29th Birthday BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990

Happy 27th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992

Happy 22nd Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997

Happy 10th Birthday OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 17th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003
Happy 11th Birthday RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday
BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009
SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009
SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed – June 30th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday 
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places – June 30th, 2015
JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail – June 30th, 2015



