Brave History June 30th, 2019 - PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!
June 30, 2019, 6 minutes ago
Happy 51st Birthday Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968
Happy 56th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963
Happy 69th Birthday Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949
Happy 64th Birthday Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955
Happy 62nd Birthday Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957
Happy 63rd Birthday Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956
Happy 59th Birthday Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960
Happy 55th Birthday Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964
Happy 42nd Birthday KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977
Happy 39th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980
Happy 39th Birthday KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980
Happy 39th Birthday QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980
Happy 33rd Birthday SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986
Happy 29th Birthday BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990
Happy 27th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992
Happy 22nd Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997
Happy 10th Birthday OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 17th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003
Happy 11th Birthday RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday
BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009
SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009
SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed – June 30th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places – June 30th, 2015
JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail – June 30th, 2015