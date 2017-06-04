Brave History June 4th, 2017 - ENTOMBED, WINGER, HALFORD, GAMMA RAY, SISTER SIN, FACES, MOTÖRHEAD, AMORPHIS, METALLICA, MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, ICED EARTH, ARCH ENEMY, And More!

June 4, 2017, an hour ago

news rarities entombed winger halford gamma ray sister sin motorhead demon amorphis metallica megadeth dream theater iced earth vanden plas the agonist tank arch enemy

Brave History June 4th, 2017 - ENTOMBED, WINGER, HALFORD, GAMMA RAY, SISTER SIN, FACES, MOTÖRHEAD, AMORPHIS, METALLICA, MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, ICED EARTH, ARCH ENEMY, And More!

Happy 27th Birthday ENTOMBED's Left Hand Path - June 4th, 1990

Happy 57th Birthday Paul Taylor (WINGER, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER) - June 4th, 1960

Happy 51st Birthday Ray Riendeau (HALFORD) - June 4th, 1966

Happy 47th Birthday Thomas Nack (GAMMA RAY) - June 4th, 1970

Happy 37th Birthday Liv Jagrell (SISTER SIN) - June 4th, 1980

R.I.P. Ronald Frederick "Ronnie" Lane (SMALL FACES, FACES): April 1st, 1946 – June 4th, 1997

Happy 34th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Another Perfect Day - June 4th, 1983

Happy 34th Birthday DEMON's The Plague – June 4th, 1983

Happy 21st Birthday AMORPHIS' Elegy - June 4th, 1996

Happy 21st Birthday METALLICA's Load - June 4th, 1996

Happy 10th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Systematic Chaos - June 4th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday ICED EARTH's Overture Of The Wicked - June 4th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday VANDEN PLAS' The Seraphic Clockwork - June 4th, 2010


Happy 4th Birthday MEGADETH's Super Collider - June 4th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s War Eternal - June 4th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday
THE AGONIST’s Prisoners - June 4th, 2012
TANK’s War Nation - June 4th, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday
LOUDNESS - The Sun Will Rise Again - June 4th, 2014

 

Featured Audio

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

Featured Video

HELSOTT - "Astralive"

HELSOTT - "Astralive"

Latest Reviews