June 4, 2018, 43 minutes ago

Brave History June 4th, 2018 - MOTÖRHEAD, ENTOMBED, WINGER, HALFORD, GAMMA RAY, SISTER SIN, FACES, AMORPHIS, METALLICA, MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, ICED EARTH, ARCH ENEMY, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Another Perfect Day - June 4th, 1983

Happy 28th Birthday ENTOMBED's Left Hand Path - June 4th, 1990

Happy 58th Birthday Paul Taylor (WINGER, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER) - June 4th, 1960

Happy 52nd Birthday Ray Riendeau (HALFORD) - June 4th, 1966

Happy 48th Birthday Thomas Nack (GAMMA RAY) - June 4th, 1970

Happy 38th Birthday Liv Jagrell (SISTER SIN) - June 4th, 1980

R.I.P. Ronald Frederick "Ronnie" Lane (SMALL FACES, FACES): April 1st, 1946 – June 4th, 1997

Happy 35th Birthday DEMON's The Plague – June 4th, 1983

Happy 2d2n Birthday AMORPHIS' Elegy - June 4th, 1996

Happy 22nd Birthday METALLICA's Load - June 4th, 1996

Happy 11th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Systematic Chaos - June 4th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday ICED EARTH's Overture Of The Wicked - June 4th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday VANDEN PLAS' The Seraphic Clockwork - June 4th, 2010


Happy 5th Birthday MEGADETH's Super Collider - June 4th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s War Eternal - June 4th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday
THE AGONIST’s Prisoners - June 4th, 2012
TANK’s War Nation - June 4th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday
LOUDNESS - The Sun Will Rise Again - June 4th, 2014



