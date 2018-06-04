Brave History June 4th, 2018 - MOTÖRHEAD, ENTOMBED, WINGER, HALFORD, GAMMA RAY, SISTER SIN, FACES, AMORPHIS, METALLICA, MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, ICED EARTH, ARCH ENEMY, And More!
June 4, 2018, 43 minutes ago
Happy 35th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Another Perfect Day - June 4th, 1983
Happy 28th Birthday ENTOMBED's Left Hand Path - June 4th, 1990
Happy 58th Birthday Paul Taylor (WINGER, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER) - June 4th, 1960
Happy 52nd Birthday Ray Riendeau (HALFORD) - June 4th, 1966
Happy 48th Birthday Thomas Nack (GAMMA RAY) - June 4th, 1970
Happy 38th Birthday Liv Jagrell (SISTER SIN) - June 4th, 1980
R.I.P. Ronald Frederick "Ronnie" Lane (SMALL FACES, FACES): April 1st, 1946 – June 4th, 1997
Happy 35th Birthday DEMON's The Plague – June 4th, 1983
Happy 2d2n Birthday AMORPHIS' Elegy - June 4th, 1996
Happy 22nd Birthday METALLICA's Load - June 4th, 1996
Happy 11th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Systematic Chaos - June 4th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday ICED EARTH's Overture Of The Wicked - June 4th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday VANDEN PLAS' The Seraphic Clockwork - June 4th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday MEGADETH's Super Collider - June 4th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s War Eternal - June 4th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 5th Birthday
THE AGONIST’s Prisoners - June 4th, 2012
TANK’s War Nation - June 4th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday
LOUDNESS - The Sun Will Rise Again - June 4th, 2014