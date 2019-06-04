Brave History June 4th, 2019 - MOTÖRHEAD, ENTOMBED, WINGER, HALFORD, GAMMA RAY, SISTER SIN, FACES, AMORPHIS, METALLICA, MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, ICED EARTH, ARCH ENEMY, And More!
June 4, 2019, 4 hours ago
Happy 36th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Another Perfect Day - June 4th, 1983
Happy 29th Birthday ENTOMBED's Left Hand Path - June 4th, 1990
Happy 59th Birthday Paul Taylor (WINGER, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER) - June 4th, 1960
Happy 53rd Birthday Ray Riendeau (HALFORD) - June 4th, 1966
Happy 49th Birthday Thomas Nack (GAMMA RAY) - June 4th, 1970
Happy 39th Birthday Liv Jagrell (SISTER SIN) - June 4th, 1980
R.I.P. Ronald Frederick "Ronnie" Lane (SMALL FACES, FACES): April 1st, 1946 – June 4th, 1997
Happy 36th Birthday DEMON's The Plague – June 4th, 1983
Happy 23rd Birthday AMORPHIS' Elegy - June 4th, 1996
Happy 23rd Birthday METALLICA's Load - June 4th, 1996
Happy 12th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Systematic Chaos - June 4th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday ICED EARTH's Overture Of The Wicked - June 4th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday VANDEN PLAS' The Seraphic Clockwork - June 4th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday MEGADETH's Super Collider - June 4th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s War Eternal - June 4th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday
THE AGONIST’s Prisoners - June 4th, 2012
TANK’s War Nation - June 4th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday
LOUDNESS - The Sun Will Rise Again - June 4th, 2014