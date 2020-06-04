Brave History June 4th, 2020 - ENTOMBED, MOTÖRHEAD, WINGER, HALFORD, GAMMA RAY, SISTER SIN, FACES, AMORPHIS, METALLICA, MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, ICED EARTH, ARCH ENEMY, And More!

June 4, 2020, 2 hours ago

Happy 30th Birthday ENTOMBED's Left Hand Path - June 4th, 1990

Happy 37th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Another Perfect Day - June 4th, 1983

Happy 60th Birthday Paul Taylor (WINGER, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER) - June 4th, 1960

Happy 54th Birthday Ray Riendeau (HALFORD) - June 4th, 1966

Happy 50th Birthday Thomas Nack (GAMMA RAY) - June 4th, 1970

Happy 40th Birthday Liv Jagrell (SISTER SIN) - June 4th, 1980

R.I.P. Ronald Frederick "Ronnie" Lane (SMALL FACES, FACES): April 1st, 1946 – June 4th, 1997

Happy 37th Birthday DEMON's The Plague – June 4th, 1983

Happy 24th Birthday AMORPHIS' Elegy - June 4th, 1996

Happy 24th Birthday METALLICA's Load - June 4th, 1996

Happy 13th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Systematic Chaos - June 4th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday ICED EARTH's Overture Of The Wicked - June 4th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday VANDEN PLAS' The Seraphic Clockwork - June 4th, 2010


Happy 7th Birthday MEGADETH's Super Collider - June 4th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s War Eternal - June 4th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
THE AGONIST’s Prisoners - June 4th, 2012
TANK’s War Nation - June 4th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday
LOUDNESS - The Sun Will Rise Again - June 4th, 2014



FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

