Brave History June 4th, 2020 - ENTOMBED, MOTÖRHEAD, WINGER, HALFORD, GAMMA RAY, SISTER SIN, FACES, AMORPHIS, METALLICA, MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, ICED EARTH, ARCH ENEMY, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday ENTOMBED's Left Hand Path - June 4th, 1990



Happy 37th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Another Perfect Day - June 4th, 1983



Happy 60th Birthday Paul Taylor (WINGER, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER) - June 4th, 1960



Happy 54th Birthday Ray Riendeau (HALFORD) - June 4th, 1966



Happy 50th Birthday Thomas Nack (GAMMA RAY) - June 4th, 1970



Happy 40th Birthday Liv Jagrell (SISTER SIN) - June 4th, 1980



R.I.P. Ronald Frederick "Ronnie" Lane (SMALL FACES, FACES): April 1st, 1946 – June 4th, 1997



Happy 37th Birthday DEMON's The Plague – June 4th, 1983



Happy 24th Birthday AMORPHIS' Elegy - June 4th, 1996



Happy 24th Birthday METALLICA's Load - June 4th, 1996



Happy 13th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Systematic Chaos - June 4th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday ICED EARTH's Overture Of The Wicked - June 4th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday VANDEN PLAS' The Seraphic Clockwork - June 4th, 2010





Happy 7th Birthday MEGADETH's Super Collider - June 4th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s War Eternal - June 4th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

THE AGONIST’s Prisoners - June 4th, 2012

TANK’s War Nation - June 4th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday

LOUDNESS - The Sun Will Rise Again - June 4th, 2014