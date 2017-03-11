Brave History March 11th, 2017 - PANTERA, VANILLA FUDGE, KINGDOM COME, MASTERPLAN, BLIND GUARDIAN, BLACK SABBATH, HELIX, ALICE COOPER, QUIET RIOT, And More!
March 11, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 53rd Birthday Vinnie “Paul”Abbott (HELLYEAH, PANTERA) - March 11th, 1964
Happy 70th Birthday Mark Stein (VANILLA FUDGE) - March 11th, 1947
Happy 55th Birthday Lenny Wolf (KINGDOM COME, STONE FURY) - March 11th, 1962
Happy 49th Birthday Uli Kusch (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - March 11th, 1967
Happy 46th Birthday Thomas "Tomen" Stauch (BLIND GUARDIAN, SAVAGE CIRCUS) - March 11th, 1970
Happy 42nd Birthday Adam Wakeman (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) - March 11th, 1974
Happy 42nd Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Welcome To My Nightmare – March 11th, 1975
Happy 33rd Birthday HELIX' No Rest For The Wicked – March 11th, 1983
Happy 27th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Pink Bubbles…Go Ape! – March 11th, 1991
Happy 21st Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Refresh The Demon - March 11th, 1996
QUIET RIOT's landmark third album, Metal Health, was released 34 years ago today (March 11th, 1983). Led by the SLADE cover of "Cum On Feel The Noize", the album is notable for being the very first heavy metal album to reach the #1 spot on the Billboard 200, knocking THE POLICE's Synchronicity out of #1 in the US. Metal Health sits at six-times platinum in the US (six million copies) and three-times platinum (300,000 copies) in Canada.
Happy 9th Birthday ZIMMER'S HOLE’s When You Were Shouting At The Devil... - March 11th, 2008
Happy 4th Birthday ORANGE GOBLIN’s A Eulogy For The Fans (DVD) – March 11th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday DARK THE SUNS’ All Ends In Silence – March 11th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday
NEGURA BUNGET’s Focul Viu (DVD) – March 11th, 2011
SYLOSIS’ Edge Of The Earth – March 11th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday BLOOD TSUNAMI’s For Faen – March 11th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday
ARCHITECTS’ Lost Forever // Lost Together – March 11th, 2014
NOCTURNAL BREED’s Napalm Nights – March 11th, 2014
Happy 1st Birthday
CRIMINAL’s Fear Itself – March 11th, 2016
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Incarnate – March 11th, 2016
VAN CANTO’s Voices Of Fire – March 11th, 2016