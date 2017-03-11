Brave History March 11th, 2017 - PANTERA, VANILLA FUDGE, KINGDOM COME, MASTERPLAN, BLIND GUARDIAN, BLACK SABBATH, HELIX, ALICE COOPER, QUIET RIOT, And More!

Happy 53rd Birthday Vinnie “Paul”Abbott (HELLYEAH, PANTERA) - March 11th, 1964



Happy 70th Birthday Mark Stein (VANILLA FUDGE) - March 11th, 1947



Happy 55th Birthday Lenny Wolf (KINGDOM COME, STONE FURY) - March 11th, 1962



Happy 49th Birthday Uli Kusch (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - March 11th, 1967



Happy 46th Birthday Thomas "Tomen" Stauch (BLIND GUARDIAN, SAVAGE CIRCUS) - March 11th, 1970



Happy 42nd Birthday Adam Wakeman (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) - March 11th, 1974



Happy 42nd Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Welcome To My Nightmare – March 11th, 1975

Happy 33rd Birthday HELIX' No Rest For The Wicked – March 11th, 1983



Happy 27th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Pink Bubbles…Go Ape! – March 11th, 1991



Happy 21st Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Refresh The Demon - March 11th, 1996



QUIET RIOT's landmark third album, Metal Health, was released 34 years ago today (March 11th, 1983). Led by the SLADE cover of "Cum On Feel The Noize", the album is notable for being the very first heavy metal album to reach the #1 spot on the Billboard 200, knocking THE POLICE's Synchronicity out of #1 in the US. Metal Health sits at six-times platinum in the US (six million copies) and three-times platinum (300,000 copies) in Canada.



Happy 9th Birthday ZIMMER'S HOLE’s When You Were Shouting At The Devil... - March 11th, 2008



Happy 4th Birthday ORANGE GOBLIN’s A Eulogy For The Fans (DVD) – March 11th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday DARK THE SUNS’ All Ends In Silence – March 11th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday

NEGURA BUNGET’s Focul Viu (DVD) – March 11th, 2011

SYLOSIS’ Edge Of The Earth – March 11th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday BLOOD TSUNAMI’s For Faen – March 11th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday

ARCHITECTS’ Lost Forever // Lost Together – March 11th, 2014

NOCTURNAL BREED’s Napalm Nights – March 11th, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday

CRIMINAL’s Fear Itself – March 11th, 2016

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Incarnate – March 11th, 2016

VAN CANTO’s Voices Of Fire – March 11th, 2016