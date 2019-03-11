Brave History March 11th, 2019 - QUIET RIOT, PANTERA, VANILLA FUDGE, KINGDOM COME, MASTERPLAN, BLIND GUARDIAN, BLACK SABBATH, HELIX, ALICE COOPER, And More!

QUIET RIOT's landmark third album, Metal Health, was released 36 years ago today (March 11th, 1983). Led by the SLADE cover of "Cum On Feel The Noize", the album is notable for being the very first heavy metal album to reach the #1 spot on the Billboard 200, knocking THE POLICE's Synchronicity out of #1 in the US. Metal Health sits at six-times platinum in the US (six million copies) and three-times platinum (300,000 copies) in Canada.



R.I.P. Vinnie “Paul”Abbott (HELLYEAH, PANTERA) - March 11th, 1964 - June 22nd, 2018



Happy 72nd Birthday Mark Stein (VANILLA FUDGE) - March 11th, 1947



Happy 57th Birthday Lenny Wolf (KINGDOM COME, STONE FURY) - March 11th, 1962



Happy 52nd Birthday Uli Kusch (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - March 11th, 1967



Happy 49th Birthday Thomas "Tomen" Stauch (BLIND GUARDIAN, SAVAGE CIRCUS) - March 11th, 1970



Happy 45th Birthday Adam Wakeman (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) - March 11th, 1974



Happy 44th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Welcome To My Nightmare – March 11th, 1975



Happy 36th Birthday HELIX' No Rest For The Wicked – March 11th, 1983



Happy 28th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Pink Bubbles…Go Ape! – March 11th, 1991



Happy 23rd Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Refresh The Demon - March 11th, 1996



Happy 11th Birthday ZIMMER'S HOLE’s When You Were Shouting At The Devil... - March 11th, 2008



Happy 6th Birthday ORANGE GOBLIN’s A Eulogy For The Fans (DVD) – March 11th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday DARK THE SUNS’ All Ends In Silence – March 11th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday

NEGURA BUNGET’s Focul Viu (DVD) – March 11th, 2011

SYLOSIS’ Edge Of The Earth – March 11th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday BLOOD TSUNAMI’s For Faen – March 11th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday

ARCHITECTS’ Lost Forever // Lost Together – March 11th, 2014

NOCTURNAL BREED’s Napalm Nights – March 11th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday

CRIMINAL’s Fear Itself – March 11th, 2016

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Incarnate – March 11th, 2016

VAN CANTO’s Voices Of Fire – March 11th, 2016