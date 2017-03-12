Brave History March 12th, 2016 - IRON MAIDEN, LOUDNESS, ANGEL WITCH, DIAMOND HEAD, KISS, BULLETBOYS, NIGHTRAGE, SIGH, ADRENALINE MOB, SIGH, RAMMSTEIN, And More!

March 12, 2017, 17 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities iron maiden loudness angel witch diamond head kiss bulletboys nightrage adrenaline mob rammstein

Happy 61st Birthday Stephen Percy "Steve" Harris (IRON MAIDEN) - March 12th, 1956

Happy 57th Birthday Minoru Niihara (LOUDNESS) - March 12th, 1960 

R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN, TRUST, DESPERADO): March 8th, 1957 – March 12th, 2013

Happy 37th Birthday ANGEL WITCH's Angelwitch - March 12th, 1980

Happy 35th Birthday DIAMOND HEAD's Borrowed Time - March 12th, 1982

Happy 26th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Freakshow – March 12th, 1991

Happy 21st Birthday KISS Unplugged - March 12th, 1996

Happy 10th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s A New Disease Is Born - March 12th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday SHADE EMPIRE’s Zero Nexus - March 12th, 2008

Happy 5th Birthday ANGEL WITCH’s As Above, So Below – March 12th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday SIGH’s In Somniphobia – March 12th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Covertá – March 12th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday RAMMSTEIN’s Videos 1995-2012 – March 12th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday
ENCHAIN THEORY’s Life…And All It Entails – March 12th, 2012
GOROD’s A Perfect Absolution – March 12th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday COMMON DEAD’s Allegorize – March 12th, 2013

