Brave History March 12th, 2016 - IRON MAIDEN, LOUDNESS, ANGEL WITCH, DIAMOND HEAD, KISS, BULLETBOYS, NIGHTRAGE, SIGH, ADRENALINE MOB, SIGH, RAMMSTEIN, And More!
Happy 61st Birthday Stephen Percy "Steve" Harris (IRON MAIDEN) - March 12th, 1956
Happy 57th Birthday Minoru Niihara (LOUDNESS) - March 12th, 1960
R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN, TRUST, DESPERADO): March 8th, 1957 – March 12th, 2013
Happy 37th Birthday ANGEL WITCH's Angelwitch - March 12th, 1980
Happy 35th Birthday DIAMOND HEAD's Borrowed Time - March 12th, 1982
Happy 26th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Freakshow – March 12th, 1991
Happy 21st Birthday KISS Unplugged - March 12th, 1996
Happy 10th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s A New Disease Is Born - March 12th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday SHADE EMPIRE’s Zero Nexus - March 12th, 2008
Happy 5th Birthday ANGEL WITCH’s As Above, So Below – March 12th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday SIGH’s In Somniphobia – March 12th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Covertá – March 12th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday RAMMSTEIN’s Videos 1995-2012 – March 12th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 5th Birthday
ENCHAIN THEORY’s Life…And All It Entails – March 12th, 2012
GOROD’s A Perfect Absolution – March 12th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday COMMON DEAD’s Allegorize – March 12th, 2013