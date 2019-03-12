Brave History March 12th, 2019 - IRON MAIDEN, LOUDNESS, ANGEL WITCH, DIAMOND HEAD, KISS, BULLETBOYS, NIGHTRAGE, ADRENALINE MOB, And More!

Happy 63rd Birthday Stephen Percy "Steve" Harris (IRON MAIDEN) - March 12th, 1956



Happy 58th Birthday Minoru Niihara (LOUDNESS) - March 12th 1960

R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN, TRUST, DESPERADO): March 8th, 1957 – March 12th, 2013



Happy 39th Birthday ANGELWITCH's Angelwitch - March 12th, 1980



Happy 37th Birthday DIAMOND HEAD's Borrowed Time - March 12th, 1982



Happy 28th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Freakshow – March 12th, 1991



Happy 23rd Birthday KISS Unplugged - March 12th, 1996



Happy 12th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s A New Disease Is Born - March 12th, 2007



Happy 7th Birthday ANGEL WITCH’s As Above, So Below – March 12th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Covertá – March 12th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday

SHADE EMPIRE’s Zero Nexus - March 12th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday

ENCHAIN THEORY’s Life…And All It Entails – March 12th, 2012

GOROD’s A Perfect Absolution – March 12th, 2012

SIGH’s In Somniphobia – March 12th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday

COMMON DEAD’s Allegorize – March 12th, 2013