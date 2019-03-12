Brave History March 12th, 2019 - IRON MAIDEN, LOUDNESS, ANGEL WITCH, DIAMOND HEAD, KISS, BULLETBOYS, NIGHTRAGE, ADRENALINE MOB, And More!
March 12, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 63rd Birthday Stephen Percy "Steve" Harris (IRON MAIDEN) - March 12th, 1956
Happy 58th Birthday Minoru Niihara (LOUDNESS) - March 12th 1960
R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN, TRUST, DESPERADO): March 8th, 1957 – March 12th, 2013
Happy 39th Birthday ANGELWITCH's Angelwitch - March 12th, 1980
Happy 37th Birthday DIAMOND HEAD's Borrowed Time - March 12th, 1982
Happy 28th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Freakshow – March 12th, 1991
Happy 23rd Birthday KISS Unplugged - March 12th, 1996
Happy 12th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s A New Disease Is Born - March 12th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday ANGEL WITCH’s As Above, So Below – March 12th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Covertá – March 12th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
SHADE EMPIRE’s Zero Nexus - March 12th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday
ENCHAIN THEORY’s Life…And All It Entails – March 12th, 2012
GOROD’s A Perfect Absolution – March 12th, 2012
SIGH’s In Somniphobia – March 12th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday
COMMON DEAD’s Allegorize – March 12th, 2013