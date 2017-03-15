Brave History March 15th, 2017 - KISS, DEE SNIDER, POISON, ICED EARTH, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, KAMELOT, SABATON, TRIVIUM, THANATOS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MASTODON, And More!
March 15, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 41st Birthday KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976
Happy 62nd Birthday Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955
Happy 54th Birthday Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963
Happy 49th Birthday Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968
Happy 48th Birthday Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969
Happy 24th Birthday COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993
Happy 23rd Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994
Happy 12th Birthday KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005
Happy 78h Birthday THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration (DVD) – March 15th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon (CD/DVD) – March 15th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday
CAGE’s The Rise To Power (DVD) – March 15th, 2011
ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed – March 15th, 2011
SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown – March 15th, 2011
TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft – March 15th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion (compilation) – March 15th, 2013
KEN MODE’s Entrench – March 15th, 2013
TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia – March 15th, 2013
WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasil – March 15th, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin (EP) – March 15th, 2016