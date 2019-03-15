Brave History March 15th, 2019 - KISS, DEE SNIDER, POISON, ICED EARTH, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, KAMELOT, SABATON, TRIVIUM, THANATOS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MASTODON, And More!

Happy 43rd Birthday KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976



Happy 64th Birthday Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955



Happy 56th Birthday Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963



Happy 51st Birthday Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968



Happy 50th Birthday Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969



Happy 26th Birthday COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993



Happy 25th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994



Happy 14th Birthday KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005



Happy 14th Birthday SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005



Happy 14th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005



Happy 10th Birthday THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration (DVD) – March 15th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon (CD/DVD) – March 15th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

CAGE’s The Rise To Power (DVD) – March 15th, 2011

ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed – March 15th, 2011

SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown – March 15th, 2011

TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft – March 15th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion (compilation) – March 15th, 2013

KEN MODE’s Entrench – March 15th, 2013

TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia – March 15th, 2013

WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasil – March 15th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin (EP) – March 15th, 2016