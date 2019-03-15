Brave History March 16th, 2019 - HEART, VAN HALEN, ALICE COOPER, BLACK STAR RIDERS, TWISTED SISTER, ACCEPT, SABATON, PESTILENCE, And SECRETS OF THE MOON!

March 15, 2019, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities heart van halen alice cooper black star riders twisted sister sabaton pestilence secrets of the moon

Happy 65th Birthday Nancy Wilson (HEART) - March 16th, 1954

Happy Birthday 28th Birthday Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - March 16th, 1991

Happy 70th Birthday Michael Owen Bruce (ALICE COOPER) - March 16, 1948

Happy 66th Birthday Jimmy DeGrasso (BLACK STAR RIDERS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER) - March 16th, 1963

R.I.P. Ritchie Teeter (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS): March 16th, 1951 - April 10th, 2012

Happy 38th Birthday ACCEPT's Breaker - March 16th, 1981

Happy 12th Birthday SABATON’s Metalizer - March 16th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Resurrection Macabre - March 16th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Seven Bells – March 16th, 2012



CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

