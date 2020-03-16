Brave History March 16th, 2020 - HEART, VAN HALEN, ALICE COOPER, BLACK STAR RIDERS, TWISTED SISTER, ACCEPT, SABATON, PESTILENCE, And SECRETS OF THE MOON!

March 16, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 66th Birthday Nancy Wilson (HEART) - March 16th, 1954



Happy Birthday 29th Birthday Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - March 16th, 1991



Happy 71st Birthday Michael Owen Bruce (ALICE COOPER) - March 16, 1948



Happy 67th Birthday Jimmy DeGrasso (BLACK STAR RIDERS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER) - March 16th, 1963



R.I.P. Ritchie Teeter (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS): March 16th, 1951 - April 10th, 2012



Happy 39th Birthday ACCEPT's Breaker - March 16th, 1981



Happy 13th Birthday SABATON’s Metalizer - March 16th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Resurrection Macabre - March 16th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Seven Bells – March 16th, 2012

