Brave History March 16th, 2020 - HEART, VAN HALEN, ALICE COOPER, BLACK STAR RIDERS, TWISTED SISTER, ACCEPT, SABATON, PESTILENCE, And SECRETS OF THE MOON!

March 16, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities heart van halen alice cooper black star riders twisted sister sabaton pestilence secrets of the moon

Brave History March 16th, 2020 - HEART, VAN HALEN, ALICE COOPER, BLACK STAR RIDERS, TWISTED SISTER, ACCEPT, SABATON, PESTILENCE, And SECRETS OF THE MOON!

Happy 66th Birthday Nancy Wilson (HEART) - March 16th, 1954

Happy Birthday 29th Birthday Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - March 16th, 1991

Happy 71st Birthday Michael Owen Bruce (ALICE COOPER) - March 16, 1948

Happy 67th Birthday Jimmy DeGrasso (BLACK STAR RIDERS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER) - March 16th, 1963

R.I.P. Ritchie Teeter (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS): March 16th, 1951 - April 10th, 2012

Happy 39th Birthday ACCEPT's Breaker - March 16th, 1981

Happy 13th Birthday SABATON’s Metalizer - March 16th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Resurrection Macabre - March 16th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Seven Bells – March 16th, 2012



Featured Audio

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews