Brave History March 17th, 2019 - BLACK STAR RIDERS, LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS, VIXEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, TWISTED SISTER, VAN HALEN, BELIEVER, KYLESA, GUS G., MOONSPELL And More!

March 17, 2019, 43 minutes ago

Happy 68th Birthday Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951

Happy 61st Birthday Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958

Happy 60th Birthday Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959

Happy 57th Birthday Janet Patricia Gardner (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962

Happy 57th Birthday Roxy Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962

Happy 29th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990

Happy 27th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992

Happy 21st Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998 

Happy 10th Birthday BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday OBITUARY’s Obituary – March 17th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday THE MOON AND THE NIGHTSPIRIT’s Mohalepte – March 17th, 2011

Happy 2nd Birthday
THE CHARM THE FURY’s The Sick, Dumb & Happy – March 17th, 2017
DEAD NEANDERTHALS’ Craters – March 17th, 2017
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s The Great Collapse – March 17th, 2017
KING OF ASGARD’s Tauder (EP) – March 17th, 2017
THE RAVEN AGE’s Darkness Will Rise – March 17th, 2017
RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA’s Cursed – March 17th, 2017
SAILLE’s Gnosis – March 17th, 2017
VANGOUGH’s Warpaint – March 17th, 2017
WOE’s Hope Attrition – March 17th, 2017



CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

