Brave History March 17th, 2019 - BLACK STAR RIDERS, LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS, VIXEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, TWISTED SISTER, VAN HALEN, BELIEVER, KYLESA, GUS G., MOONSPELL And More!

Happy 68th Birthday Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951



Happy 61st Birthday Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958



Happy 60th Birthday Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959



Happy 57th Birthday Janet Patricia Gardner (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962



Happy 57th Birthday Roxy Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962



Happy 29th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990



Happy 27th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992



Happy 21st Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998



Happy 10th Birthday BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009



Happy 5th Birthday GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014



Happy 4th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday OBITUARY’s Obituary – March 17th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday THE MOON AND THE NIGHTSPIRIT’s Mohalepte – March 17th, 2011

Happy 2nd Birthday

THE CHARM THE FURY’s The Sick, Dumb & Happy – March 17th, 2017

DEAD NEANDERTHALS’ Craters – March 17th, 2017

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s The Great Collapse – March 17th, 2017

KING OF ASGARD’s Tauder (EP) – March 17th, 2017

THE RAVEN AGE’s Darkness Will Rise – March 17th, 2017

RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA’s Cursed – March 17th, 2017

SAILLE’s Gnosis – March 17th, 2017

VANGOUGH’s Warpaint – March 17th, 2017

WOE’s Hope Attrition – March 17th, 2017