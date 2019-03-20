Brave History March 20th, 2019 - TWISTED SISTER, EMERSON, LAKE, PALMER, IN THIS MOMENT, DÅÅTH, AGATHODAIMON, EKTOMORF, DELAIN, ENTHRONED

March 20, 2019, an hour ago

R.I.P. Anthony Jude Pero (TWISTED SISTER, ADRENALIN MOB): October 14th, 1959 – March 20th, 2015

Happy 69th Birthday Carl Palmer (EMERSON, LAKE, PALMER, ASIA, ATOMIC ROOSTER) - March 20th, 1950

Happy 12th Birthday DÅÅTH’sThe Hinderers - March 20th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Beautiful Tragedy - March 20th, 2007 

Happy 10th Birthday AGATHODAIMON’s Phoenix - March 20th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday EKTOMORF’s What Doesn't Kill Me… - March 20th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday DELAIN’s April Rain - March 20th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday ENTHRONED’s Obsidium - March 20th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday HASTE THE DAY’s Pressure The Hinges - March 20th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday CATARACT’s Cataract - March 20th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday BLACK MESSIAH’s First War Of The World - March 20th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday ‘s The Holy Empire - March 20th, 2013



CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

