Brave History March 20th, 2020 - TWISTED SISTER, EMERSON, LAKE, PALMER, IN THIS MOMENT, DÅÅTH, AGATHODAIMON, EKTOMORF, DELAIN, ENTHRONED

R.I.P. Anthony Jude Pero (TWISTED SISTER, ADRENALIN MOB): October 14th, 1959 – March 20th, 2015



Happy 70th Birthday Carl Palmer (EMERSON, LAKE, PALMER, ASIA, ATOMIC ROOSTER) - March 20th, 1950



Happy 13th Birthday DÅÅTH’sThe Hinderers - March 20th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Beautiful Tragedy - March 20th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday AGATHODAIMON’s Phoenix - March 20th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday EKTOMORF’s What Doesn't Kill Me… - March 20th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday DELAIN’s April Rain - March 20th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday ENTHRONED’s Obsidium - March 20th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday HASTE THE DAY’s Pressure The Hinges - March 20th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday CATARACT’s Cataract - March 20th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday BLACK MESSIAH’s First War Of The World - March 20th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday ‘s The Holy Empire - March 20th, 2013