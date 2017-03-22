Brave History March 22nd, 2017 - IRON MAIDEN, AC/DC, ANGRA, THE YARDBIRDS, FOGHAT, PANTERA, ANTHRAX, WHITE ZOMBIE, ALCATRAZZ, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's The Number Of The Beast - March 22nd, 1982



Happy 71st Birthday Johannes Hendricus Jacob Van Den Berg (aka Harry Vanda; AC/DC producer) - March 22nd, 1946



Happy 46th Birthday Luís Mariutti (ANGRA) - March 22nd, 1971



R.I.P. Keith William Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 14th, 1976



R.I.P. Roderick “Rod” Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005



Happy 23rd Birthday PANTERA's Far Beyond Driven - March 22nd, 1994



Happy 30th Birthday ANTHRAX' Among The Living - March 22nd, 1987



Happy 28th Birthday WHITE ZOMBIE’s Make Them Die Slowly - March 22nd 1989



Happy 32nd Birthday ALCATRAZZ’ Disturbing The Peace - March 22nd, 1985



Happy 24th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Live One - March 22nd, 1993



Happy 12th Birthday STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s Alien - March 22nd, 2005



Happy 6th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO’s Scurrilous – March 22nd, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday HYPOCRISY’s End Of Disclosure – March 22nd, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday PRETTY MAIDS’ Motherland – March 22nd, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday SERENITY’s War Of Ages – March 22nd, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Ethera – March 22nd, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday

BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery – March 22nd, 2011

TESSERACT’s One – March 22nd, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday

AETERNUS’ …And The Seventh His Soul Detesteth – March 22nd, 2013

TRAIL OF TEARS’ Oscillation – March 22nd, 2013