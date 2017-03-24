Brave History March 24th, 2017 - VAN HALEN, APRIL WINE, EXODUS, DEATH, MOTÖRHEAD, RAGE, THE GATHERING, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, MASTODON, MAGNUM, MASSACRE
March 24, 2017, 4 minutes ago
Happy 31st Birthday VAN HALEN's 5150 - March 24th, 1986
Happy 68th Birthday Steve Lang (APRIL WINE) - March 24, 1949
Happy 53rd Birthday Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza (EXODUS) – March 24th, 1964
R.I.P. Scott Clendenin (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) – January 17th, 1968 – March 24, 2015
Happy 38th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Overkill - March 24th, 1979
Happy 11th Birthday RAGE’s Speak Of The Dead - March 24th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday THE GATHERING’s A Noise Severe - March 24th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Inflikted - March 24th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday MASTODON’s Crack The Skye - March 24th, 2009
Happy 3rd Birthday MAGNUM’s Escape From The Shadow Garden – March 24th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday MASSACRE’s Back From Beyond – March 24th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday FIVE STAR PRISON CELL’s Slaves Of Virgo – March 24th, 2007