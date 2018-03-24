Brave History March 24th, 2018 - VAN HALEN, EXODUS, DEATH, MOTÖRHEAD, RAGE, THE GATHERING, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, MASTODON, MAGNUM, MASSACRE

March 24, 2018, 28 minutes ago

Happy 32nd Birthday VAN HALEN's 5150 - March 24th, 1986

Happy 54th Birthday Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza (EXODUS) – March 24th, 1964

‬‬ R.I.P. Scott Clendenin (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) – January 17th, 1968 – March 24, 2015

Happy 39th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Overkill - March 24th, 1979

Happy 12th Birthday RAGE’s Speak Of The Dead - March 24th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday THE GATHERING’s A Noise Severe - March 24th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Inflikted - March 24th, 2008 

Happy 9th Birthday MASTODON’s Crack The Skye - March 24th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday MAGNUM’s Escape From The Shadow Garden – March 24th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday MASSACRE’s Back From Beyond – March 24th, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s Lower The Bar – March 24th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday FIVE STAR PRISON CELL’s Slaves Of Virgo – March 24th, 2007

Happy 1st Birthday
ART OF ANARCHY’s The Madness – March 24th, 2017
ARVAS’ Black Path – March 24th, 2017
BONFIRE’s Byte The Bullet – March 24th, 2017
BROTHER FIRETRIBE’s Sunbound – March 24th, 2017
BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL’s In Dark Places – March 24th, 2017
HOUSE OF LORDS’ Saint Of The Lost Souls – March 24th, 2017
NIGHT RANGER’s Don’t Let Up – March 24th, 2017
PALLBEARER’s Heartless – March 24th, 2017

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

