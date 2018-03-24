Brave History March 24th, 2018 - VAN HALEN, EXODUS, DEATH, MOTÖRHEAD, RAGE, THE GATHERING, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, MASTODON, MAGNUM, MASSACRE

Happy 32nd Birthday VAN HALEN's 5150 - March 24th, 1986



Happy 54th Birthday Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza (EXODUS) – March 24th, 1964



‬‬ R.I.P. Scott Clendenin (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) – January 17th, 1968 – March 24, 2015



Happy 39th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Overkill - March 24th, 1979



Happy 12th Birthday RAGE’s Speak Of The Dead - March 24th, 2006



Happy 11th Birthday THE GATHERING’s A Noise Severe - March 24th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Inflikted - March 24th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday MASTODON’s Crack The Skye - March 24th, 2009



Happy 4th Birthday MAGNUM’s Escape From The Shadow Garden – March 24th, 2014



Happy 4th Birthday MASSACRE’s Back From Beyond – March 24th, 2014



Happy 1st Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s Lower The Bar – March 24th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday FIVE STAR PRISON CELL’s Slaves Of Virgo – March 24th, 2007

Happy 1st Birthday

ART OF ANARCHY’s The Madness – March 24th, 2017

ARVAS’ Black Path – March 24th, 2017

BONFIRE’s Byte The Bullet – March 24th, 2017

BROTHER FIRETRIBE’s Sunbound – March 24th, 2017

BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL’s In Dark Places – March 24th, 2017

HOUSE OF LORDS’ Saint Of The Lost Souls – March 24th, 2017

NIGHT RANGER’s Don’t Let Up – March 24th, 2017

PALLBEARER’s Heartless – March 24th, 2017