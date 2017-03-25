Brave History March 25th, 2017 - DEEP PURPLE, IN FLAMES, ELTON JOHN, KEEL, 220 VOLT, GUNS N' ROSES, CARCASS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, JEFF HEALEY, TRIUMPH, KROKUS, SEPULTURA, OVERKILL, GRAVELAND, MERCENARY, RAVEN, WHITESNAKE, And More!

Happy 45th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Machine Head - March 25th, 1972



Happy 44th Birthday Anders Fridén (IN FLAMES, DARK TRANQUILLITY, PASSENGER) - March 25th, 1973



Happy 70th Birthday SIR ELTON JOHN - March 25th, 1947



Happy 56th Birthday Ron Keel (KEEL) - March 25th, 1961



Happy 52nd Birthday Peter Olander (220 VOLT) – March 25th, 1965



Happy 50th Birthday Frank Ferrer (GUNS N’ ROSES) - March 25th, 1966



Happy 48th Birthday Jeff Walker (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - March 25th, 1969



Happy 45th Birthday Stein Frode Hansen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) – March 25th, 1972



R.I.P. Norman Jeffrey “JEFF” HEALEY (March 25th, 1966 – March 2nd, 2008)



Happy 37th Birthday TRIUMPH's Progressions Of Power - March 25th, 1980



Happy 27th Birthday KROKUS’ Heart Attack - March 25th 1988



Happy 26th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Arise - March 25th 1991

‪

Happy 14th Birthday OVERKILL’s Killbox 13 – March 25th, 2003



Happy 10th Birthday GRAVELAND’s Will Stronger Than Death - March 25th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday MERCENARY’s Architect Of Lies - March 25th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday FAIRYLAND’s Score To A New Beginning - March 25th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday RAVEN’s Walk Through The Fire - March 25th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday KAMPFAR’s Mare – March 25th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 25th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Unforgiving – March 25th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday KVELERTAK’s Meir – March 25th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday SEVENDUST’s Black Out The Sun – March 25th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ 13 – March 25th, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Empire Of The Undead – March 25th, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Pariah’s Child – March 25th, 2014



Happy 1st Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Jomsviking – March 25th, 2016



Happy 1st Birthday DAYGLO ABORTIONS’ Armageddon Survival Guide – March 25th, 2016



Happy 1st Birthday METAL CHURCH’s XI – March 25th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday

CHAOS DIVINE’s The Human Connection – March 25th, 2011

DEBAUCHERY’s Germany’s Next Death Metal – March 25th, 2011

DIVINEFIRE’s Eye Of The Storm – March 25th, 2011

IMPERIA’s Secret Passion – March 25th, 2011

SUIDAKRA’s Book Of Dowth – March 25th, 2011

VINTERSORG’s Jordpuls – March 25th, 2011

WIZARD’s …Of Warifwulfs And Bluotvarwes – March 25th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday DGM’s Momentum – March 25th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday

ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ The Joy Of Motion – March 25th, 2014

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Unconditional – March 25th, 2014

SINBREED’s Shadows – March 25th, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday

AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Tango Umbrella – March 25th, 2016

ARTILLERY’s Penalty By Perception – March 25th, 2016

ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s The Black – March 25th, 2016

BLOOD CEREMONY’s Lord Of Misrule – March 25th, 2016

CALIBAN’s Gravity – March 25th, 2016

IZEGRIM’s The Ferrymen’s End – March 25th, 2016

LODY KONG’s Dreams And Visions – March 25th, 2016

ROTTEN SOUND’s Abuse To Suffer – March 25th, 2016

RAGNAROK’s Psychopathology – March 25th, 2016

WALLS OF JERICHO’s No One Can Save You From Yourself – March 25th, 2016