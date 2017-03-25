Brave History March 25th, 2017 - DEEP PURPLE, IN FLAMES, ELTON JOHN, KEEL, 220 VOLT, GUNS N' ROSES, CARCASS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, JEFF HEALEY, TRIUMPH, KROKUS, SEPULTURA, OVERKILL, GRAVELAND, MERCENARY, RAVEN, WHITESNAKE, And More!
Happy 45th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Machine Head - March 25th, 1972
Happy 44th Birthday Anders Fridén (IN FLAMES, DARK TRANQUILLITY, PASSENGER) - March 25th, 1973
Happy 70th Birthday SIR ELTON JOHN - March 25th, 1947
Happy 56th Birthday Ron Keel (KEEL) - March 25th, 1961
Happy 52nd Birthday Peter Olander (220 VOLT) – March 25th, 1965
Happy 50th Birthday Frank Ferrer (GUNS N’ ROSES) - March 25th, 1966
Happy 48th Birthday Jeff Walker (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - March 25th, 1969
Happy 45th Birthday Stein Frode Hansen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) – March 25th, 1972
R.I.P. Norman Jeffrey “JEFF” HEALEY (March 25th, 1966 – March 2nd, 2008)
Happy 37th Birthday TRIUMPH's Progressions Of Power - March 25th, 1980
Happy 27th Birthday KROKUS’ Heart Attack - March 25th 1988
Happy 26th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Arise - March 25th 1991
Happy 14th Birthday OVERKILL’s Killbox 13 – March 25th, 2003
Happy 10th Birthday GRAVELAND’s Will Stronger Than Death - March 25th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday MERCENARY’s Architect Of Lies - March 25th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday FAIRYLAND’s Score To A New Beginning - March 25th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday RAVEN’s Walk Through The Fire - March 25th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday KAMPFAR’s Mare – March 25th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 25th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Unforgiving – March 25th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday KVELERTAK’s Meir – March 25th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday SEVENDUST’s Black Out The Sun – March 25th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ 13 – March 25th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Empire Of The Undead – March 25th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Pariah’s Child – March 25th, 2014
Happy 1st Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Jomsviking – March 25th, 2016
Happy 1st Birthday DAYGLO ABORTIONS’ Armageddon Survival Guide – March 25th, 2016
Happy 1st Birthday METAL CHURCH’s XI – March 25th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday
CHAOS DIVINE’s The Human Connection – March 25th, 2011
DEBAUCHERY’s Germany’s Next Death Metal – March 25th, 2011
DIVINEFIRE’s Eye Of The Storm – March 25th, 2011
IMPERIA’s Secret Passion – March 25th, 2011
SUIDAKRA’s Book Of Dowth – March 25th, 2011
VINTERSORG’s Jordpuls – March 25th, 2011
WIZARD’s …Of Warifwulfs And Bluotvarwes – March 25th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday DGM’s Momentum – March 25th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ The Joy Of Motion – March 25th, 2014
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Unconditional – March 25th, 2014
SINBREED’s Shadows – March 25th, 2014
Happy 1st Birthday
AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Tango Umbrella – March 25th, 2016
ARTILLERY’s Penalty By Perception – March 25th, 2016
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s The Black – March 25th, 2016
BLOOD CEREMONY’s Lord Of Misrule – March 25th, 2016
CALIBAN’s Gravity – March 25th, 2016
IZEGRIM’s The Ferrymen’s End – March 25th, 2016
LODY KONG’s Dreams And Visions – March 25th, 2016
ROTTEN SOUND’s Abuse To Suffer – March 25th, 2016
RAGNAROK’s Psychopathology – March 25th, 2016
WALLS OF JERICHO’s No One Can Save You From Yourself – March 25th, 2016