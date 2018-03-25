Brave History March 25th, 2018 - DEEP PURPLE, IN FLAMES, ELTON JOHN, KEEL, 220 VOLT, GUNS N' ROSES, CARCASS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, JEFF HEALEY, TRIUMPH, KROKUS, SEPULTURA, OVERKILL, GRAVELAND, MERCENARY, RAVEN, WHITESNAKE, And More!
March 25, 2018, 28 minutes ago
Happy 46th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Machine Head - March 25th, 1972
Happy 45th Birthday Anders Fridén (IN FLAMES, DARK TRANQUILLITY, PASSENGER) - March 25th, 1973
Happy 71st Birthday SIR ELTON JOHN - March 25th, 1947
Happy 57th Birthday Ron Keel (KEEL) - March 25th, 1961
Happy 53rd Birthday Peter Olander (220 VOLT) – March 25th, 1965
Happy 51st Birthday Frank Ferrer (GUNS N’ ROSES) - March 25th, 1966
Happy 49th Birthday Jeff Walker (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - March 25th, 1969
Happy 46th Birthday Stein Frode Hansen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) – March 25th, 1972
R.I.P. Norman Jeffrey “JEFF” HEALEY (March 25th, 1966 – March 2nd, 2008)
Happy 38th Birthday TRIUMPH's Progressions Of Power - March 25th, 1980
Happy 30th Birthday KROKUS’ Heart Attack - March 25th 1988
Happy 27th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Arise - March 25th 1991
Happy 15th Birthday OVERKILL’s Killbox 13 – March 25th, 2003
Happy 11th Birthday GRAVELAND’s Will Stronger Than Death - March 25th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday MERCENARY’s Architect Of Lies - March 25th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday FAIRYLAND’s Score To A New Beginning - March 25th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday RAVEN’s Walk Through The Fire - March 25th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday KAMPFAR’s Mare – March 25th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 25th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Unforgiving – March 25th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday KVELERTAK’s Meir – March 25th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday SEVENDUST’s Black Out The Sun – March 25th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ 13 – March 25th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Empire Of The Undead – March 25th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Pariah’s Child – March 25th, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Jomsviking – March 25th, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday DAYGLO ABORTIONS’ Armageddon Survival Guide – March 25th, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday METAL CHURCH’s XI – March 25th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
CHAOS DIVINE’s The Human Connection – March 25th, 2011
DEBAUCHERY’s Germany’s Next Death Metal – March 25th, 2011
DIVINEFIRE’s Eye Of The Storm – March 25th, 2011
IMPERIA’s Secret Passion – March 25th, 2011
SUIDAKRA’s Book Of Dowth – March 25th, 2011
VINTERSORG’s Jordpuls – March 25th, 2011
WIZARD’s …Of Warifwulfs And Bluotvarwes – March 25th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday DGM’s Momentum – March 25th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ The Joy Of Motion – March 25th, 2014
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Unconditional – March 25th, 2014
SINBREED’s Shadows – March 25th, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday
AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Tango Umbrella – March 25th, 2016
ARTILLERY’s Penalty By Perception – March 25th, 2016
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s The Black – March 25th, 2016
BLOOD CEREMONY’s Lord Of Misrule – March 25th, 2016
CALIBAN’s Gravity – March 25th, 2016
IZEGRIM’s The Ferrymen’s End – March 25th, 2016
LODY KONG’s Dreams And Visions – March 25th, 2016
ROTTEN SOUND’s Abuse To Suffer – March 25th, 2016
RAGNAROK’s Psychopathology – March 25th, 2016
WALLS OF JERICHO’s No One Can Save You From Yourself – March 25th, 2016