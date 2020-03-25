Brave History March 25th, 2020 - DEEP PURPLE, IN FLAMES, ELTON JOHN, KEEL, 220 VOLT, GUNS N' ROSES, CARCASS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, JEFF HEALEY, TRIUMPH, KROKUS, SEPULTURA, OVERKILL, GRAVELAND, MERCENARY, RAVEN, WHITESNAKE, And More!
March 25, 2020, 27 minutes ago
Happy 48th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Machine Head - March 25th, 1972
Happy 47th Birthday Anders Fridén (IN FLAMES, DARK TRANQUILLITY, PASSENGER) - March 25th, 1973
Happy 73rd Birthday SIR ELTON JOHN - March 25th, 1947
Happy 59th Birthday Ron Keel (KEEL) - March 25th, 1961
Happy 55th Birthday Peter Olander (220 VOLT) – March 25th, 1965
Happy 53rd Birthday Frank Ferrer (GUNS N’ ROSES) - March 25th, 1966
Happy 51st Birthday Jeff Walker (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - March 25th, 1969
Happy 48th Birthday Stein Frode Hansen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) – March 25th, 1972
R.I.P. Norman Jeffrey “JEFF” HEALEY (March 25th, 1966 – March 2nd, 2008)
Happy 40th Birthday TRIUMPH's Progressions Of Power - March 25th, 1980
Happy 32nd Birthday KROKUS’ Heart Attack - March 25th 1988
Happy 29th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Arise - March 25th 1991
Happy 17th Birthday OVERKILL’s Killbox 13 – March 25th, 2003
Happy 13th Birthday GRAVELAND’s Will Stronger Than Death - March 25th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday MERCENARY’s Architect Of Lies - March 25th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday FAIRYLAND’s Score To A New Beginning - March 25th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday RAVEN’s Walk Through The Fire - March 25th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday KAMPFAR’s Mare – March 25th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 25th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Unforgiving – March 25th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday KVELERTAK’s Meir – March 25th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday SEVENDUST’s Black Out The Sun – March 25th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ 13 – March 25th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Empire Of The Undead – March 25th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Pariah’s Child – March 25th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Jomsviking – March 25th, 2016
Happy 4th Birthday DAYGLO ABORTIONS’ Armageddon Survival Guide – March 25th, 2016
Happy 4th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s XI – March 25th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (March 25th, 2011)
CHAOS DIVINE’s The Human Connection
DEBAUCHERY’s Germany’s Next Death Metal
DIVINEFIRE’s Eye Of The Storm
IMPERIA’s Secret Passion
SUIDAKRA’s Book Of Dowth
VINTERSORG’s Jordpuls
WIZARD’s …Of Warifwulfs And Bluotvarwes
Happy 7th Birthday DGM’s Momentum – March 25th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday (March 25th, 2014)
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ The Joy Of Motion
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Unconditional
SINBREED’s Shadows
Happy 4th Birthday (March 25th, 2016)
AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Tango Umbrella
ARTILLERY’s Penalty By Perception
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s The Black
BLOOD CEREMONY’s Lord Of Misrule
CALIBAN’s Gravity
IZEGRIM’s The Ferrymen’s End
LODY KONG’s Dreams And Visions
ROTTEN SOUND’s Abuse To Suffer
RAGNAROK’s Psychopathology 6
WALLS OF JERICHO’s No One Can Save You From Yourself