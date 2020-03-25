Brave History March 25th, 2020 - DEEP PURPLE, IN FLAMES, ELTON JOHN, KEEL, 220 VOLT, GUNS N' ROSES, CARCASS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, JEFF HEALEY, TRIUMPH, KROKUS, SEPULTURA, OVERKILL, GRAVELAND, MERCENARY, RAVEN, WHITESNAKE, And More!

March 25, 2020, 27 minutes ago

Happy 48th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Machine Head - March 25th, 1972

Happy 47th Birthday Anders Fridén (IN FLAMES, DARK TRANQUILLITY, PASSENGER) - March 25th, 1973

Happy 73rd Birthday SIR ELTON JOHN - March 25th, 1947 

Happy 59th Birthday Ron Keel (KEEL) - March 25th, 1961

Happy 55th Birthday Peter Olander (220 VOLT) – March 25th, 1965

Happy 53rd Birthday Frank Ferrer (GUNS N’ ROSES) - March 25th, 1966

Happy 51st Birthday Jeff Walker (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - March 25th, 1969

Happy 48th Birthday Stein Frode Hansen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) – March 25th, 1972

R.I.P. Norman Jeffrey “JEFF” HEALEY (March 25th, 1966 – March 2nd, 2008)

Happy 40th Birthday TRIUMPH's Progressions Of Power - March 25th, 1980

Happy 32nd Birthday KROKUS’ Heart Attack - March 25th 1988
 

Happy 29th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Arise - March 25th 1991 

Happy 17th Birthday OVERKILL’s Killbox 13 – March 25th, 2003

Happy 13th Birthday GRAVELAND’s Will Stronger Than Death - March 25th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday MERCENARY’s Architect Of Lies - March 25th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday FAIRYLAND’s Score To A New Beginning - March 25th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday RAVEN’s Walk Through The Fire - March 25th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday KAMPFAR’s Mare – March 25th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 25th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Unforgiving – March 25th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday KVELERTAK’s Meir – March 25th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday SEVENDUST’s Black Out The Sun – March 25th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ 13 – March 25th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Empire Of The Undead – March 25th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Pariah’s Child – March 25th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Jomsviking – March 25th, 2016

Happy 4th Birthday DAYGLO ABORTIONS’ Armageddon Survival Guide – March 25th, 2016

Happy 4th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s XI – March 25th, 2016

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (March 25th, 2011)
CHAOS DIVINE’s The Human Connection
DEBAUCHERY’s Germany’s Next Death Metal 
DIVINEFIRE’s Eye Of The Storm 
IMPERIA’s Secret Passion 
SUIDAKRA’s Book Of Dowth 
VINTERSORG’s Jordpuls 
WIZARD’s …Of Warifwulfs And Bluotvarwes 

Happy 7th Birthday DGM’s Momentum – March 25th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday (March 25th, 2014)
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ The Joy Of Motion
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Unconditional 
SINBREED’s Shadows 

Happy 4th Birthday (March 25th, 2016)
AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Tango Umbrella 
ARTILLERY’s Penalty By Perception
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s The Black
BLOOD CEREMONY’s Lord Of Misrule 
CALIBAN’s Gravity 
IZEGRIM’s The Ferrymen’s End 
LODY KONG’s Dreams And Visions 
ROTTEN SOUND’s Abuse To Suffer 
RAGNAROK’s Psychopathology 6
WALLS OF JERICHO’s No One Can Save You From Yourself



NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

