Brave History March 27th, 2020 - SCORPIONS, STATUS QUO, GENESIS, STRATOVARIUS, SLASH, ROSE TATTOO, RATT, BON JOVI, MORS PRINCIPIUM EST, CANDLEMASS, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, And More!
Happy 36th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Love At First Sting - March 27th, 1984
Happy 74th Birthday Andy Bown (STATUS QUO) - March 27th, 1946
Happy 70th Birthday Tony Banks (GENESIS) - March 27th, 1950
Happy 57th Birthday Jörg Michael (STRATOVARIUS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RAGE, RUNNING WILD) - March 27th, 1963
Happy 50th Birthday Brent Fitz (SLASH, ALICE COOPER, VINCE NEIL) - March 27th, 1970
R.I.P. Peter William "Pete" Wells (ROSE TATTOO): December 31st, 1946 – March 27th, 2006 (59 years old)
Happy 36th Birthday RATT’s Out Of The Cellar - March 27, 1984
Happy 35th Birthday BON JOVI’s 7800º Fahrenheit - March 27th, 1985
Happy 13th Birthday MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Liberation = Termination - March 27th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday CANDLEMASS’ Death Magic Doom - March 27th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Long Live Heavy Metal – March 27th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday KILL DEVIL HILL’s Kill Devil Hill – March 27th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s Koloss – March 27th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday OVERKILL’s The Electric Age – March 27th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful – March 27th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Out Of The Darkness – March 27th, 2012
BLACK BREATH’s Sentenced To Life – March 27th, 2012
DARK EMPIRE’s From Refuge To Ruin – March 27th, 2012
OSI’s Fire Make Thunder – March 27th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday LOCH VOSTOK’s From These Waters