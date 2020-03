Brave History March 31st, 2020 - AC/DC, BAD COMPANY, MEGADETH, WARRANT, DAMAGEPLAN, LED ZEPPELIN, SCORPIONS, DEF LEPPARD, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, IMPENDING DOOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, And More!

March 31, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 65th Birthday Angus Young (AC/DC) - March 31st, 1955



Happy 76th Birthday Michael Geoffrey "Mick" Ralphs (BAD COMPANY, MOTT THE HOOPLE) - March 31st, 1944



Happy 58th Birthday Jeff Young (MEGADETH) - March 31st, 1962



Happy 56th Birthday Erik Turner (WARRANT) - March 31st, 1964



Happy 50th Birthday Patrick Lachman (DAMAGEPLAN, HALFORD) - March 31st, 1970



Happy 44th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s Presence - March 31st, 1976



Happy 40th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Animal Magnetism - March 31st, 1980



Happy 28th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Adrenalize - March 31st, 1992



Happy 12th Birthday STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s 1994–2006 Chaos Years - March 31st, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday IMPENDING DOOM’s The Serpent Servant - March 31st, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s American Soldier - March 31st, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Black Cascade - March 31st, 2009



Happy 5th Birthday THREE DAYS GRACE’s Human – March 31st, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday DETONATION’s Reprisal – March 31st, 2011

(Angus Young live photo by Mats Andersson)