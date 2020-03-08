Brave History March 8th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, WHITESNAKE, HELLOWEEN, ALICE IN CHAINS, ALICE COOPER, QUEEN, FOREIGNER, DAVID LEE ROTH, SOUNDGARDEN, And More!

March 8, 2020, an hour ago

R.I.P. Birthday Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN) - March 8th, 1957 - March 13th, 2013 (56 years old)

R.I.P. Mel Galley (WHITESNAKE, TRAPEZE, PHENOMENA): March 8th, 1948 – July 1st, 2008 (60 years old)

R.I.P Ingo Schwichtenberg (HELLOWEEN): May 18th, 1965 – March 8th, 1995 (29 years old)

R.I.P. Mike Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (44 years old)

Happy 49th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Love It To Death - March 8th, 1971

Happy 46th Birthday QUEEN's Queen II - March 8th, 1974

Happy 43rd Birthday FOREIGNER's Foreigner - March 8th, 1977

Happy 26th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Your Filthy Little Mouth - March 8th, 1994

Happy 26th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Superunknown - March 8th, 1994

Happy 10th Birthday BURZUM’s Belus – March 8th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday SCOTT WEINRICH’s Adrift – March 8th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday LORDI’s To Beast Or Not To Beast – March 8th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (March 8th, 2011)
THE AMENTA’s Vo1d 
THE HUMAN ABSTRACT’s Digital Veil 

Happy 7th Birthday HORNA’s Askel Lähempänä Saatanaa – March 8th, 2013



MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

