Brave History March 8th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, WHITESNAKE, HELLOWEEN, ALICE IN CHAINS, ALICE COOPER, QUEEN, FOREIGNER, DAVID LEE ROTH, SOUNDGARDEN, And More!
R.I.P. Birthday Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN) - March 8th, 1957 - March 13th, 2013 (56 years old)
R.I.P. Mel Galley (WHITESNAKE, TRAPEZE, PHENOMENA): March 8th, 1948 – July 1st, 2008 (60 years old)
R.I.P Ingo Schwichtenberg (HELLOWEEN): May 18th, 1965 – March 8th, 1995 (29 years old)
R.I.P. Mike Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (44 years old)
Happy 49th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Love It To Death - March 8th, 1971
Happy 46th Birthday QUEEN's Queen II - March 8th, 1974
Happy 43rd Birthday FOREIGNER's Foreigner - March 8th, 1977
Happy 26th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Your Filthy Little Mouth - March 8th, 1994
Happy 26th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Superunknown - March 8th, 1994
Happy 10th Birthday BURZUM’s Belus – March 8th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday SCOTT WEINRICH’s Adrift – March 8th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday LORDI’s To Beast Or Not To Beast – March 8th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (March 8th, 2011)
THE AMENTA’s Vo1d
THE HUMAN ABSTRACT’s Digital Veil
Happy 7th Birthday HORNA’s Askel Lähempänä Saatanaa – March 8th, 2013