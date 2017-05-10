Brave History May 10th, 2017 - METAL CHURCH, TOOL, TWISTED SISTER, STEELHEART, KEEP OF KALESSIN, ANVIL, ENSLAVED, HATE ETERNAL, NOVEMBERS DOOM, IMMOLATION, And More!
May 10, 2017, an hour ago
R.I.P. David Wayne (METAL CHURCH, REVEREND, WAYNE) January 1st, 1958 – May 10th, 2005
Happy 56th Birthday Danny Carey (TOOL) - May 10th, 1961
Happy 33rd Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Stay Hungry - May 10th, 1984
Happy 27th Birthday STEELHEART's Steelheart - May 10th, 1990
Happy 7th Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Reptilian - May 10th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday ANVIL’s Juggernaut of Justice - May 10th 2011
Happy 6th Birthday ENSLAVED’s The Sleeping Gods - May 10th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday HATE ETERNAL’s Phoenix Amongst The Ashes - May 10th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Aphotic - May 10th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Kingdom Of Conspiracy - May 10th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s The Wretch – May 10th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
ARCKANUM’s Fenris Kindir - May 10th, 2013
CHAOSTAR’s Anomima – May 10th, 2013