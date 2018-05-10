Brave History May 10th, 2018 - METAL CHURCH, TOOL, TWISTED SISTER, STEELHEART, KEEP OF KALESSIN, ANVIL, ENSLAVED, HATE ETERNAL, NOVEMBERS DOOM, IMMOLATION, And More!

May 10, 2018, an hour ago

R.I.P. David Wayne (METAL CHURCH, REVEREND, WAYNE) January 1st, 1958 – May 10th, 2005



Happy 57th Birthday Danny Carey (TOOL) - May 10th, 1961



Happy 34th Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Stay Hungry - May 10th, 1984



Happy 28th Birthday STEELHEART's Steelheart - May 10th, 1990



Happy 8th Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Reptilian - May 10th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday ANVIL’s Juggernaut of Justice - May 10th 2011



Happy 7th Birthday ENSLAVED’s The Sleeping Gods - May 10th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday HATE ETERNAL’s Phoenix Amongst The Ashes - May 10th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Aphotic - May 10th, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Kingdom Of Conspiracy - May 10th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s The Wretch – May 10th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday

ARCKANUM’s Fenris Kindir - May 10th, 2013

CHAOSTAR’s Anomima – May 10th, 2013