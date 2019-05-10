Brave History May 10th, 2019 - METAL CHURCH, TOOL, TWISTED SISTER, STEELHEART, KEEP OF KALESSIN, ANVIL, ENSLAVED, HATE ETERNAL, NOVEMBERS DOOM, IMMOLATION, And More!
R.I.P. David Wayne (METAL CHURCH, REVEREND, WAYNE) January 1st, 1958 – May 10th, 2005
Happy 58th Birthday Danny Carey (TOOL) - May 10th, 1961
Happy 35th Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Stay Hungry - May 10th, 1984
Happy 29th Birthday STEELHEART's Steelheart - May 10th, 1990
Happy 9th Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Reptilian - May 10th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday ANVIL’s Juggernaut of Justice - May 10th 2011
Happy 8th Birthday ENSLAVED’s The Sleeping Gods - May 10th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday HATE ETERNAL’s Phoenix Amongst The Ashes - May 10th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Aphotic - May 10th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Kingdom Of Conspiracy - May 10th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s The Wretch – May 10th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday
ARCKANUM’s Fenris Kindir - May 10th, 2013
CHAOSTAR’s Anomima – May 10th, 2013