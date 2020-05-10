Brave History May 10th, 2020 - METAL CHURCH, TOOL, TWISTED SISTER, STEELHEART, KEEP OF KALESSIN, ANVIL, ENSLAVED, HATE ETERNAL, NOVEMBERS DOOM, IMMOLATION, And More!

May 10, 2020, an hour ago

R.I.P. David Wayne (METAL CHURCH, REVEREND, WAYNE) January 1st, 1958 – May 10th, 2005

Happy 59th Birthday Danny Carey (TOOL) - May 10th, 1961

Happy 36th Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Stay Hungry - May 10th, 1984

Happy 30th Birthday STEELHEART's Steelheart - May 10th, 1990

Happy 10th Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Reptilian - May 10th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday ANVIL’s Juggernaut of Justice - May 10th 2011

Happy 9th Birthday ENSLAVED’s The Sleeping Gods - May 10th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday HATE ETERNAL’s Phoenix Amongst The Ashes - May 10th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Aphotic - May 10th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Kingdom Of Conspiracy - May 10th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s The Wretch – May 10th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday (May 10th, 2013)
ARCKANUM’s Fenris Kindir 
CHAOSTAR’s Anomima



