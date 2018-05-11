Brave History May 11th, 2018 - IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, THE ANIMALS, AXE, JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, BATHORY, RAGE, BADLANDS, ACCEPT, AS I LAY DYING, MISERY INDEX, And More!

Happy 26th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Fear Of The Dark - May 11th, 1992



R.I.P. John Howard Rutsey (RUSH): July 23, 1952 – May 11th, 2008



Happy 77th Birthday - Eric Burdon (THE ANIMALS, WAR) – May 11th, 1941



Happy 64th Birthday Edgar Riley Jr. (AXE) - May 11th, 1954



R.I.P. Noel David Redding (JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE): December 25th, 1945 – May 11th, 2003



Happy 31st Birthday BATHORY's Under The Sign Of The Black Mark - May 11th, 1987



Happy 31st Birthday RAGE's Execution Guaranteed - May 11th, 1987



Happy 29th Birthday BADLANDS’ Badlands - May 11th 1989



Happy 29th Birthday ACCEPT’s Eat The Heat - May 11th, 1989



Happy 8th Birthday AS I LAY DYING’s The Powerless Rise - May 11th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday MISERY INDEX’ Heirs To Thievery - May 11th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday FUCK THE FACTS’ Disgorge Mexico: The DVD – May 11th, 2010



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

DEVILS WHOREHOUSE's Blood & Ashes - May 11th, 2009

VOMITORY's Carnage Euphoria - May 11th, 2009

NATTEFROST's Engangsgrill - May 11th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday

BENEATH THE SKY’s In Loving Memory – May 11th, 2010

BRAIN DRILL’s Quantum Catastrophe – May 11th, 2010

HOWL’s Full Of Hell – May 11th, 2010

ATTILA’s Rage – May 11th, 2010