Brave History May 11th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, THE ANIMALS, AXE, JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, BATHORY, RAGE, BADLANDS, ACCEPT, AS I LAY DYING, MISERY INDEX, And More!
May 11, 2020, 2 hours ago
Happy 28th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Fear Of The Dark - May 11th, 1992
R.I.P. John Howard Rutsey (RUSH): July 23, 1952 – May 11th, 2008
Happy 79th Birthday - Eric Burdon (THE ANIMALS, WAR) – May 11th, 1941
Happy 66th Birthday Edgar Riley Jr. (AXE) - May 11th, 1954
R.I.P. Noel David Redding (JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE): December 25th, 1945 – May 11th, 2003
Happy 33rd Birthday BATHORY's Under The Sign Of The Black Mark - May 11th, 1987
Happy 33rd Birthday RAGE's Execution Guaranteed - May 11th, 1987
Happy 31st Birthday BADLANDS’ Badlands - May 11th 1989
Happy 31st Birthday ACCEPT’s Eat The Heat - May 11th, 1989
Happy 10th Birthday AS I LAY DYING’s The Powerless Rise - May 11th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday MISERY INDEX’ Heirs To Thievery - May 11th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday FUCK THE FACTS’ Disgorge Mexico: The DVD – May 11th, 2010
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (May 11th, 2009)
DEVILS WHOREHOUSE's Blood & Ashes
VOMITORY's Carnage Euphoria
NATTEFROST's Engangsgrill
Happy 10th Birthday (May 11th, 2010)
BENEATH THE SKY’s In Loving Memory
BRAIN DRILL’s Quantum Catastrophe
HOWL’s Full Of Hell
ATTILA’s Rage