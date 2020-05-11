Brave History May 11th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, THE ANIMALS, AXE, JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, BATHORY, RAGE, BADLANDS, ACCEPT, AS I LAY DYING, MISERY INDEX, And More!

May 11, 2020, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities iron maiden rush the animals axe jimi hendrix experience bathory rage badlands accept as i lay dying misery index

Brave History May 11th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, THE ANIMALS, AXE, JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, BATHORY, RAGE, BADLANDS, ACCEPT, AS I LAY DYING, MISERY INDEX, And More!

Happy 28th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Fear Of The Dark - May 11th, 1992

R.I.P. John Howard Rutsey (RUSH): July 23, 1952 – May 11th, 2008

Happy 79th Birthday - Eric Burdon (THE ANIMALS, WAR) – May 11th, 1941

Happy 66th Birthday Edgar Riley Jr. (AXE) - May 11th, 1954

R.I.P. Noel David Redding (JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE): December 25th, 1945 – May 11th, 2003

Happy 33rd Birthday BATHORY's Under The Sign Of The Black Mark - May 11th, 1987

Happy 33rd Birthday RAGE's Execution Guaranteed - May 11th, 1987

Happy 31st Birthday BADLANDS’ Badlands - May 11th 1989

Happy 31st Birthday ACCEPT’s Eat The Heat - May 11th, 1989

Happy 10th Birthday AS I LAY DYING’s The Powerless Rise - May 11th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday MISERY INDEX’ Heirs To Thievery - May 11th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday FUCK THE FACTS’ Disgorge Mexico: The DVD – May 11th, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (May 11th, 2009)
DEVILS WHOREHOUSE's Blood & Ashes 
VOMITORY's Carnage Euphoria 
NATTEFROST's Engangsgrill 

Happy 10th Birthday (May 11th, 2010)
BENEATH THE SKY’s In Loving Memory 
BRAIN DRILL’s Quantum Catastrophe 
HOWL’s Full Of Hell 
ATTILA’s Rage 



Featured Audio

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews