Brave History May 12th, 2017 - JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, BADLANDS, BILLY SQUIER, MOLLY HATCHET, KISS, THE CULT, DEVILDRIVER, MORBID ANGEL, MEGADETH, SODOM, TROUBLE, IRON MAIDEN, DIO, And More!
May 12, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 50th Birthday JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Are You Experienced - May 12th, 1967
R.I.P. Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993
Happy 67th Birthday BILLY SQUIER - May 12th, 1950
Happy 63rd Birthday Barry "B.B." Borden (MOLLY HATCHET) - May 12th, 1950
Happy 59th Birthday Eric Singer (KISS, ALICE COOPER, BADLANDS, ESP) - May 12th, 1958
Happy 56th Birthday William Henry "Billy" Duffy (THE CULT) - May 12th, 1961
Happy 51st Birthday Dez Fafara (DEVILDRIVER, COALCHAMBER) - May 12th, 1966
Happy 28th Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Altars Of Madness - May 12th, 1989
Happy 16th Birthday MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 12th, 2001
Happy 11th Birthday SODOM's Sodom - May 12th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday TROUBLE's Simple Mind Condition - May 12th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Somewhere Back In Time - The Best Of: 1980 - 1989 - May 12th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday SACRED OATH’s Sacred Oath – May 12th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Majesty (DVD) – May 12th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Anthems For The Victorious – May 12th, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday DIO’s Live In London, Hammersmith Apollo 1993 - May 12th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 2nd Birthday VEIL OF MAYA’s Matriarch – May 12th, 2015