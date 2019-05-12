Brave History May 12th, 2019 - MORBID ANGEL, HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, BADLANDS, BILLY SQUIER, MOLLY HATCHET, KISS, THE CULT, DEVILDRIVER, MEGADETH, SODOM, TROUBLE, IRON MAIDEN, DIO, And More!
May 12, 2019, 17 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Altars Of Madness - May 12th, 1989
Happy 52nd Birthday JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Are You Experienced - May 12th, 1967
R.I.P. Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993
Happy 69th Birthday BILLY SQUIER - May 12th, 1950
Happy 65th Birthday Barry "B.B." Borden (MOLLY HATCHET) - May 12th, 1950
Happy 61st Birthday Eric Singer (KISS, ALICE COOPER, BADLANDS, ESP) - May 12th, 1958
Happy 58th Birthday William Henry "Billy" Duffy (THE CULT) - May 12th, 1961
Happy 53rd Birthday Dez Fafara (DEVILDRIVER, COALCHAMBER) - May 12th, 1966
Happy 18th Birthday MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 12th, 2001
Happy 13th Birthday SODOM's Sodom - May 12th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday TROUBLE's Simple Mind Condition - May 12th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Somewhere Back In Time - The Best Of: 1980 - 1989 - May 12th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday SACRED OATH’s Sacred Oath – May 12th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Majesty (DVD) – May 12th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Anthems For The Victorious – May 12th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday DIO’s Live In London, Hammersmith Apollo 1993 - May 12th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 4th Birthday VEIL OF MAYA’s Matriarch – May 12th, 2015