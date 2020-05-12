Brave History May 12th, 2020 - MORBID ANGEL, HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, BADLANDS, BILLY SQUIER, MOLLY HATCHET, KISS, THE CULT, DEVILDRIVER, MEGADETH, SODOM, TROUBLE, IRON MAIDEN, DIO, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Altars Of Madness - May 12th, 1989



Happy 53rd Birthday JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Are You Experienced - May 12th, 1967



R.I.P. Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993



Happy 70th Birthday BILLY SQUIER - May 12th, 1950



Happy 66th Birthday Barry "B.B." Borden (MOLLY HATCHET) - May 12th, 1950



Happy 62nd Birthday Eric Singer (KISS, ALICE COOPER, BADLANDS, ESP) - May 12th, 1958



Happy 59th Birthday William Henry "Billy" Duffy (THE CULT) - May 12th, 1961



Happy 54th Birthday Dez Fafara (DEVILDRIVER, COALCHAMBER) - May 12th, 1966



Happy 19th Birthday MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 12th, 2001



Happy 14th Birthday SODOM's Sodom - May 12th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday TROUBLE's Simple Mind Condition - May 12th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Somewhere Back In Time - The Best Of: 1980 - 1989 - May 12th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday SACRED OATH’s Sacred Oath – May 12th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Majesty (DVD) – May 12th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Anthems For The Victorious – May 12th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday DIO’s Live In London, Hammersmith Apollo 1993 - May 12th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday VEIL OF MAYA’s Matriarch – May 12th, 2015