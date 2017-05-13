Brave History May 13th, 2017 - DEATH, BUCKETHEAD, MAGNUM, DOKKEN, ABYSMAL DAWN, DECEASED, MY DYING BRIDE, VALLENFYRE, AVATAR, DOWN, PRONG, AGALLOCH, And More!

R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001



Happy 48th Birthday Brian Patrick Carroll (Buckethead; GUNS N' ROSES) May 13th, 1969



Happy 32nd Birthday MAGNUM - On A Storyteller's Night - May 13th, 1985



Happy 9th Birthday DOKKEN’s Lightning Strikes Again - May 13th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday ABYSMAL DAWN's Programmed To Consume - May 13th, 2008



Happy 6th Birthday DECEASED’s Surreal Overdose - May 13th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Manuscript - May 13th, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday VALLENFYRE’s Splinters - May 13th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday AVATAR’s Hail The Apocalypse – May 13th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday DOWN’s Down IV – Part II - May 13th 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday PRONG’s Ruining Lives - May 13th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday AGALLOCH’s The Serpent & the Sphere - May 13th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

ALETHEIAN's Dying Vine - May 13th, 2008

EMMURE's The Respect Issue - May 13th, 2008

MOURNING BELOVETH's A Disease For The Ages - May 13th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday SPIRITUS MORTIS' The God Behind The Door - May 13th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday STORMWARRIOR’s Heathen Warrior – May 13th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday MUSHROOMHEAD’s The Righteous & The Butterfly – May 13th, 2014