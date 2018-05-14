Brave History May 14th, 2018 - TESTAMENT, KING KOBRA, MARILLION, THE CULT, POISON, ALICE IN CHAINS, CREAM, THE YARDBIRDS, AMORPHIS, DEF LEPPARD, SCORPIONS, HATESPHERE, PRETTY MAIDS, TRIBULATION, And BLACK MAJESTY!

May 14, 2018, 41 minutes ago

Happy 54th Birthday Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964 

Happy 65th Birthday Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953 
 

Happy 62nd Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956 
 

Happy 56th Birthday Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962 
 

Happy 56th Birthday C.C. Deville (POISON) - May 14th, 1962
 

Happy 52nd Birthday Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966 
 

R.I.P. Jack Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943 
 

R.I.P. Keith Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22, 1943 – May 14th, 1976)
 

Happy 22nd Birthday AMORPHIS’ Elegy - May 14th, 1996

 
Happy 22nd Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996  
 

Happy 17th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001 
 

Happy 11th Birthday HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007 
 
 
Happy 5th Birthday THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013 
 

Happy 8th Birthday PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium – May 14th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday TRIBULATION’s The Formulas Of Death – May 14th, 2013

 
More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010



