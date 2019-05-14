Brave History May 14th, 2019 - TESTAMENT, KING KOBRA, MARILLION, THE CULT, POISON, ALICE IN CHAINS, CREAM, THE YARDBIRDS, AMORPHIS, DEF LEPPARD, SCORPIONS, HATESPHERE, PRETTY MAIDS, TRIBULATION, And BLACK MAJESTY!

Brave History May 14th, 2019 - TESTAMENT, KING KOBRA, MARILLION, THE CULT, POISON, ALICE IN CHAINS, CREAM, THE YARDBIRDS, AMORPHIS, DEF LEPPARD, SCORPIONS, HATESPHERE, PRETTY MAIDS, TRIBULATION, And BLACK MAJESTY!

Happy 55th Birthday Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964 

Happy 66th Birthday Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953 
 

Happy 63rd Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956 
 

Happy 57th Birthday Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962 
 

Happy 57th Birthday C.C. Deville (POISON) - May 14th, 1962
 

Happy 53rd Birthday Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966 
 

R.I.P. Jack Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943 
 

R.I.P. Keith Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22, 1943 – May 14th, 1976)
 

Happy 23rd Birthday AMORPHIS’ Elegy - May 14th, 1996

 
Happy 23rd Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996  
 

Happy 18th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001 
 

Happy 12th Birthday HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007 
 
 
Happy 6th Birthday THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013 
 

Happy 9th Birthday PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium – May 14th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday TRIBULATION’s The Formulas Of Death – May 14th, 2013

 
More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010



