Brave History May 14th, 2019 - TESTAMENT, KING KOBRA, MARILLION, THE CULT, POISON, ALICE IN CHAINS, CREAM, THE YARDBIRDS, AMORPHIS, DEF LEPPARD, SCORPIONS, HATESPHERE, PRETTY MAIDS, TRIBULATION, And BLACK MAJESTY!
May 14, 2019, 2 days ago
Happy 55th Birthday Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964
Happy 66th Birthday Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953
Happy 63rd Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956
Happy 57th Birthday Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962
Happy 57th Birthday C.C. Deville (POISON) - May 14th, 1962
Happy 53rd Birthday Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966
R.I.P. Jack Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943
R.I.P. Keith Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22, 1943 – May 14th, 1976)
Happy 23rd Birthday AMORPHIS’ Elegy - May 14th, 1996
Happy 23rd Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996
Happy 18th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001
Happy 12th Birthday HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013
Happy 9th Birthday PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium – May 14th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday TRIBULATION’s The Formulas Of Death – May 14th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010