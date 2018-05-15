Brave History May 15th, 2018 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, IN FLAMES, CRYPTOPSY, KICK AXE, STRYPER, SABBAT, CANCER, DIO, SACRED REICH, LITA FORD, OPETH, MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SHADOWS FALL, WHITESNAKE, And More!

May 15, 2018, 30 minutes ago

Happy 31st Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Girls, Girls, Girls - May 15th, 1987



Happy 43rd Birthday Peter Iwers (IN FLAMES) - May 15th, 1975



Happy 47th Birthday Mike Disalvo (CRYPTOPSY) - May 15th, 1971



Happy 34th Birthday KICK AXE's Vices - May 15th, 1984



Happy 33rd Birthday STRYPER's Soldiers Under Command - May 15th, 1985



Happy 29th Birthday SABBAT's Dreamweaver (Reflections Of Our Yesterdays) - May 15th, 1989



Happy 28th Birthday CANCER's To The Gory End - May 15th, 1990



Happy 28th Birthday DIO's Lock Up The Wolves - May 15th, 1990



Happy 28th Birthday SCARED REICH’s The American Way - May 15th, 1990



Happy 28th Birthday LITA FORD’s Stiletto - May 15th, 1990



Happy 26th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Ritual - May 15th, 1992



Happy 23rd Birthday OPETH’s Orchid - May 15th, 1995



Happy 17th Birthday MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 15th, 2001



Happy 13th Birthday ORIGIN's Echoes Of Decimation - May 15th, 2005



Happy 9th Birthday TIM "RIPPER" OWENS' Play My Game - May 15th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday SHADOWS FALL’s Fire From The Sky - May 15th, 2012



Happy 3rd Birthday CAIN’S OFFERING’s Stormcrow – May 15th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday WHITESNAKE’s The Purple Album – May 15th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY's Genesis - May 15th, 2007

Happy 6th Birthday TENACIOUS D’s Rize Of The Fenix - May 15th, 2012