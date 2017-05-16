Brave History May 16th, 2016 - RONNIE JAMES DIO, FOGHAT, KING CRIMSON, ALICE COOPER, SONATA ARCTICA, NAZARETH, IRON MAIDEN, BARON ROJO, OBITUARY, MOTÖRHEAD, MESHUGGAH, MISERY INDEX, NOCTURNAL RITES, MOONSPELL, SABATON, And More!
May 16, 2017, an hour ago
R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona (RONNIE JAMES DIO; BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF): July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010
Happy 71st Birthday Roger Earl (FOGHAT) - May 16th, 1946
Happy 71st Birthday Robert Fripp (KING CRIMSON) - May 16th, 1946
Happy 50th Birthday Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER, L.A. GUNS, DIO) - May 16th, 1967
Happy 42nd Birthday Toni Kristian "Tony" Kakko (SONATA ARCTICA) - May 16th, 1975
R.I.P. Darrell Antony Sweet (NAZARETH): May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999
Happy 34th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Piece Of Mind - May 16th, 1983
Happy 34th Birthday BARON ROJO's Metalmorfosis – May 16th, 1983
Happy 28th Birthday OBITUARY's Slowly We Rot - May 16th, 1989
Happy 17th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s We Are Motörhead – May 16th, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday MESHUGGAH's Catch Thirtythree - May 16th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday MISERY INDEX's Discordia - May 16th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday ZYKLON's Disintegrate - May 16th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday NOCTURNAL RITES' The 8th Sun - May 16th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday MOONSPELL's Night Eternal - May 16th, 2008
Happy 3rd Birthday SABATON’s Heroes - May 16th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Embrace The Gutter - May 16, 2006
Happy 6th Birthday
ENDSTILLE’s Infektion 1813 - May 16th, 2011
NECROPHAGIA’s Deathtrip 69 - May 16th, 2011
RAMESSES’ Chrome Pineal - May 16th, 2011
THE SOULLESS’ Isolated - May 16th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday SHINING’s Lots Of Girls Gonna Get Hurt (EP) - May 16th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday AVALON’s Angels Of The Apocalypse - May 16th, 2014