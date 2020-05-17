Brave History May 17th, 2020 - JUDAS PRIEST, RAINBOW, IRON MAIDEN, KING CRIMSON, GREAT WHITE, NINE INCH NAILS, STEEL PANTHER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, AC/DC, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, THE RED CHORD, CYNIC, And More!
May 17, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 32nd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Ram It Down - May 17th, 1988
Happy 44th Birthday RAINBOW's Rising - May 17th, 1976
R.I.P. Christopher John Boyle (Chris Cornell) – July 20th, 1964 – May 17th, 2017
Happy 62nd Birthday PAUL DI'ANNO (IRON MAIDEN, KILLERS, BATTLEZONE) - May 17th, 1958
Happy 71st Birthday William Scott "Bill" Bruford (KING CRIMSON, YES) - May 17th, 1949
Happy 63rd Birthday Audie Desbrow (GREAT WHITE) - May 17th, 1957
Happy 55th Birthday Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS) - May 17th, 1965
Happy 55th Birthday Michael Starr (STEEL PANTHER) -May 17th, 1965
Happy 47th Birthday Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THEM CROOKED VULTURES, KYUSS) - May 17th, 1973
R.I.P. Bruce Earl Fairbairn (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, BON JOVI producer): December 30th, 1949 - May 17th, 1999
Happy 32nd Birthday VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's All Systems Go - May 17th, 1988
Happy 15th Birthday THE RED CHORD's Clients - May 17th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday CYNIC’s Re-Traced - May 17th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Annihilator - May 17th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday BLACK ‘N BLUE’s Hell Yeah – May 17th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Passion – May 17th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday MASTERPLAN’s Novum Initium - May 17th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (May 17th, 2011)
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Mammal
ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ Motherland
Happy 7th Birthday (May 17th, 2013)
BLOOD RED THRONE’s Blood Red Throne
GOTHMINISTER’s Utopia