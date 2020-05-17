Brave History May 17th, 2020 - JUDAS PRIEST, RAINBOW, IRON MAIDEN, KING CRIMSON, GREAT WHITE, NINE INCH NAILS, STEEL PANTHER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, AC/DC, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, THE RED CHORD, CYNIC, And More!

May 17, 2020, an hour ago

Brave History May 17th, 2020 - JUDAS PRIEST, RAINBOW, IRON MAIDEN, KING CRIMSON, GREAT WHITE, NINE INCH NAILS, STEEL PANTHER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, AC/DC, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, THE RED CHORD, CYNIC, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Ram It Down - May 17th, 1988

Happy 44th Birthday RAINBOW's Rising - May 17th, 1976

R.I.P. Christopher John Boyle (Chris Cornell) – July 20th, 1964 – May 17th, 2017

Happy 62nd Birthday PAUL DI'ANNO (IRON MAIDEN, KILLERS, BATTLEZONE) - May 17th, 1958

Happy 71st Birthday William Scott "Bill" Bruford (KING CRIMSON, YES) - May 17th, 1949

Happy 63rd Birthday Audie Desbrow (GREAT WHITE) - May 17th, 1957

Happy 55th Birthday Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS) - May 17th, 1965

Happy 55th Birthday Michael Starr (STEEL PANTHER) -May 17th, 1965 

Happy 47th Birthday Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THEM CROOKED VULTURES, KYUSS) - May 17th, 1973

R.I.P. Bruce Earl Fairbairn (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, BON JOVI producer): December 30th, 1949 - May 17th, 1999

Happy 32nd Birthday VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's All Systems Go - May 17th, 1988

Happy 15th Birthday THE RED CHORD's Clients - May 17th, 2005

Happy 10th Birthday CYNIC’s Re-Traced - May 17th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Annihilator - May 17th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday BLACK ‘N BLUE’s Hell Yeah – May 17th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Passion – May 17th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday MASTERPLAN’s Novum Initium - May 17th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (May 17th, 2011)
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Mammal 
ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ Motherland 

Happy 7th Birthday (May 17th, 2013)
BLOOD RED THRONE’s Blood Red Throne 
GOTHMINISTER’s Utopia 



