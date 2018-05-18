Brave History May 18th, 2018 - KISS, YES, KILLER DWARFS, D.A.D., A PERFECT CIRCLE, FEMME FATALE, BLIND GUARDIAN, WINGER, JUDAS PRIEST, STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH, W.A.S.P., PLANET X, U.D.O., OLD MAN'S CHILD, STRATOVARIUS SONATA ARCTICA, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday KISS' Alive III - May 18th, 1993

Happy 69th Birthday Richard Christopher "Rick" Wakeman (YES, STRAWBS) - May 18th, 1949

Happy 58th Birthday Ronald "Bad Ronbo Dwarf" Mayer (KILLER DWARFS) - May 18th, 1960

Happy 53rd Birthday Stig Pedersen (D.A.D.) - May 18th, 1965

Happy 48th Birthday Billy Howerdel (A PERFECT CIRCLE) - May 18, 1970

Happy 29th Birthday Courtney Cox (FEMME FATALE, THE IRON MAIDENS) - May 18th 1989 

Happy 30th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN's Battalions Of Fear - May 18th, 1988

Happy 25th Birthday WINGER’s Pull - May 18th, 1993

Happy 25th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Metal Works (compilation) - May 18th, 1993 

Happy 19th Birthday STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH’s Bigger Than The Devil - May 18th, 1999 

Happy 19th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Helldorado - May 18th, 1999

Happy 11th Birthday PLANET X' Quantum - May 18th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday U.D.O.'s Mastercutor - May 18th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday OLD MAN'S CHILD's Slaves Of The World - May 18th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Polaris - May 18th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday SUSPERIA's Attitude - May 18th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday SUNN O)))’s Monoliths And Dimensions – May 18th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Box Of The Wicked - May 18th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday SOULFLY’s Omen - May 18th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Mafia - May 18th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday WARRANT’s Rockaholic - May 17th 2011 

Happy 6th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Stones Grow Her Name - May 18th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday SILENT CIVILIAN’s Ghost Stories – May 18th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday 
NIGHTMARE’s The Burden of God - May 18th, 2012
ENGEL’s Blood of Saints - May 18th, 2012
ANTIGAMA’s Stop The Chaos – May 18th, 2012
CARACH ANGREN’s Where The Corpses Sink Forever – May 18th, 2012



