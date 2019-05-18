Brave History May 18th, 2019 - KISS, YES, KILLER DWARFS, D.A.D., A PERFECT CIRCLE, FEMME FATALE, BLIND GUARDIAN, WINGER, JUDAS PRIEST, STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH, W.A.S.P., PLANET X, U.D.O., OLD MAN'S CHILD, STRATOVARIUS SONATA ARCTICA, And More!

May 18, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 26th Birthday KISS' Alive III - May 18th, 1993



Happy 70th Birthday Richard Christopher "Rick" Wakeman (YES, STRAWBS) - May 18th, 1949



Happy 59th Birthday Ronald "Bad Ronbo Dwarf" Mayer (KILLER DWARFS) - May 18th, 1960



Happy 54th Birthday Stig Pedersen (D.A.D.) - May 18th, 1965



Happy 49th Birthday Billy Howerdel (A PERFECT CIRCLE) - May 18, 1970



Happy 30th Birthday Courtney Cox (FEMME FATALE, THE IRON MAIDENS) - May 18th 1989



Happy 31st Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN's Battalions Of Fear - May 18th, 1988



Happy 26th Birthday WINGER’s Pull - May 18th, 1993



Happy 26th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Metal Works (compilation) - May 18th, 1993



Happy 20th Birthday STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH’s Bigger Than The Devil - May 18th, 1999



Happy 20th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Helldorado - May 18th, 1999



Happy 12th Birthday PLANET X' Quantum - May 18th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday U.D.O.'s Mastercutor - May 18th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday OLD MAN'S CHILD's Slaves Of The World - May 18th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Polaris - May 18th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday SUSPERIA's Attitude - May 18th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday SUNN O)))’s Monoliths And Dimensions – May 18th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Box Of The Wicked - May 18th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday SOULFLY’s Omen - May 18th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Mafia - May 18th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday WARRANT’s Rockaholic - May 17th 2011



Happy 7th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Stones Grow Her Name - May 18th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday SILENT CIVILIAN’s Ghost Stories – May 18th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday

NIGHTMARE’s The Burden of God - May 18th, 2012

ENGEL’s Blood of Saints - May 18th, 2012

ANTIGAMA’s Stop The Chaos – May 18th, 2012

CARACH ANGREN’s Where The Corpses Sink Forever – May 18th, 2012