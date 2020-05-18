Brave History May 18th, 2020 - KISS, YES, KILLER DWARFS, D.A.D., A PERFECT CIRCLE, FEMME FATALE, BLIND GUARDIAN, WINGER, JUDAS PRIEST, STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH, W.A.S.P., PLANET X, U.D.O., OLD MAN'S CHILD, STRATOVARIUS SONATA ARCTICA, And More!

May 18, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 27th Birthday KISS' Alive III - May 18th, 1993



Happy 71st Birthday Richard Christopher "Rick" Wakeman (YES, STRAWBS) - May 18th, 1949



Happy 60th Birthday Ronald "Bad Ronbo Dwarf" Mayer (KILLER DWARFS) - May 18th, 1960



Happy 55th Birthday Stig Pedersen (D.A.D.) - May 18th, 1965



Happy 50th Birthday Billy Howerdel (A PERFECT CIRCLE) - May 18, 1970



Happy 31st Birthday Courtney Cox (FEMME FATALE, THE IRON MAIDENS) - May 18th 1989



Happy 32nd Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN's Battalions Of Fear - May 18th, 1988



Happy 27th Birthday WINGER’s Pull - May 18th, 1993



Happy 27th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Metal Works (compilation) - May 18th, 1993



Happy 21st Birthday STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH’s Bigger Than The Devil - May 18th, 1999



Happy 21st Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Helldorado - May 18th, 1999



Happy 13th Birthday PLANET X' Quantum - May 18th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday U.D.O.'s Mastercutor - May 18th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday OLD MAN'S CHILD's Slaves Of The World - May 18th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Polaris - May 18th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday SUSPERIA's Attitude - May 18th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday SUNN O)))’s Monoliths And Dimensions – May 18th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Box Of The Wicked - May 18th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday SOULFLY’s Omen - May 18th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Mafia - May 18th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday WARRANT’s Rockaholic - May 17th 2011



Happy 8th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Stones Grow Her Name - May 18th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday SILENT CIVILIAN’s Ghost Stories – May 18th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday (May 18th, 2012)

NIGHTMARE’s The Burden of God

ENGEL’s Blood of Saints

ANTIGAMA’s Stop The Chaos

CARACH ANGREN’s Where The Corpses Sink Forever