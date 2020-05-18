Brave History May 18th, 2020 - KISS, YES, KILLER DWARFS, D.A.D., A PERFECT CIRCLE, FEMME FATALE, BLIND GUARDIAN, WINGER, JUDAS PRIEST, STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH, W.A.S.P., PLANET X, U.D.O., OLD MAN'S CHILD, STRATOVARIUS SONATA ARCTICA, And More!
May 18, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 27th Birthday KISS' Alive III - May 18th, 1993
Happy 71st Birthday Richard Christopher "Rick" Wakeman (YES, STRAWBS) - May 18th, 1949
Happy 60th Birthday Ronald "Bad Ronbo Dwarf" Mayer (KILLER DWARFS) - May 18th, 1960
Happy 55th Birthday Stig Pedersen (D.A.D.) - May 18th, 1965
Happy 50th Birthday Billy Howerdel (A PERFECT CIRCLE) - May 18, 1970
Happy 31st Birthday Courtney Cox (FEMME FATALE, THE IRON MAIDENS) - May 18th 1989
Happy 32nd Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN's Battalions Of Fear - May 18th, 1988
Happy 27th Birthday WINGER’s Pull - May 18th, 1993
Happy 27th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Metal Works (compilation) - May 18th, 1993
Happy 21st Birthday STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH’s Bigger Than The Devil - May 18th, 1999
Happy 21st Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Helldorado - May 18th, 1999
Happy 13th Birthday PLANET X' Quantum - May 18th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday U.D.O.'s Mastercutor - May 18th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday OLD MAN'S CHILD's Slaves Of The World - May 18th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Polaris - May 18th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday SUSPERIA's Attitude - May 18th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday SUNN O)))’s Monoliths And Dimensions – May 18th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Box Of The Wicked - May 18th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday SOULFLY’s Omen - May 18th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Mafia - May 18th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday WARRANT’s Rockaholic - May 17th 2011
Happy 8th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Stones Grow Her Name - May 18th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday SILENT CIVILIAN’s Ghost Stories – May 18th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday (May 18th, 2012)
NIGHTMARE’s The Burden of God
ENGEL’s Blood of Saints
ANTIGAMA’s Stop The Chaos
CARACH ANGREN’s Where The Corpses Sink Forever