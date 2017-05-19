Brave History May 19th, 2017 - KISS, THE WHO, ZZ TOP, AC/DC, KATATONIA, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, COMMUNIC, WARBRINGER, LOUDNESS, PAIN OF SALVATION, COAL CHAMBER, And FAITH NO MORE!

Happy 25th Birthday KISS' Revenge - May 19th, 1992

Happy 72nd Birthday PETE TOWNSHEND (THE WHO) - May 19th, 1945

Happy 68th Birthday Dusty Hill (ZZ TOP) - May 19th, 1949

Happy 64th Birthday Phil Rudd (AC/DC) - May 19th, 1954

Happy 42nd Birthday Jonas Renkse (KATATONIA, BLOODBATH, OCTOBER TIDE) - May 19th, 1975

R.I.P. Joey Ramone (RAMONES) - May 19th, 1951 - April 15th, 2001

Happy 45th Birthday URIAH HEEP's Demons & Wizards - May 19th, 1972

Happy 12th Birthday COMMUNIC's Waves Of Visual Decay - May 19th, 2005

Happy 8th Birthday WARBRINGER's Walking Into Nightmares - May 19th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday LOUDNESS’ King Of Pain - May 19th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s Road Salt One - May 19th, 2010

Happy 2nd Birthday COAL CHAMBER’s Rivals – May 19th, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Sol Invictus – May 19th, 2015

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

DIVINITY - "Atlas"

