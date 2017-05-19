Brave History May 19th, 2017 - KISS, THE WHO, ZZ TOP, AC/DC, KATATONIA, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, COMMUNIC, WARBRINGER, LOUDNESS, PAIN OF SALVATION, COAL CHAMBER, And FAITH NO MORE!
Happy 25th Birthday KISS' Revenge - May 19th, 1992
Happy 72nd Birthday PETE TOWNSHEND (THE WHO) - May 19th, 1945
Happy 68th Birthday Dusty Hill (ZZ TOP) - May 19th, 1949
Happy 64th Birthday Phil Rudd (AC/DC) - May 19th, 1954
Happy 42nd Birthday Jonas Renkse (KATATONIA, BLOODBATH, OCTOBER TIDE) - May 19th, 1975
R.I.P. Joey Ramone (RAMONES) - May 19th, 1951 - April 15th, 2001
Happy 45th Birthday URIAH HEEP's Demons & Wizards - May 19th, 1972
Happy 12th Birthday COMMUNIC's Waves Of Visual Decay - May 19th, 2005
Happy 8th Birthday WARBRINGER's Walking Into Nightmares - May 19th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday LOUDNESS’ King Of Pain - May 19th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s Road Salt One - May 19th, 2010
Happy 2nd Birthday COAL CHAMBER’s Rivals – May 19th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Sol Invictus – May 19th, 2015