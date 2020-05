Brave History May 22nd, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, ARCH ENEMY, ELTON JOHN, TYPE O NEGATIVE, MISERY LOVES COMPANY, BLAZE, DEVIN TOWNSEND, PRIMAL FEAR, CAGE, SKYCLAD, THERION, And More!

May 22, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 13th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Black Rain - May 22nd, 2007



Happy 70th Birthday Bernie Taupin (ELTON JOHN) - May 22nd, 1950



Happy 56th Birthday Graham Woodcock (THE QUEST) - May 22nd, 1964

Happy 54th Birthday Kenneth Shaun Hickey (TYPE O NEGATIVE, SEVENTH VOID) - May 22nd, 1966



Happy 44th Birthday Daniel John Erlandsson (ARCH ENEMY, CARCASS) - May 22nd, 1976



Happy 25th Birthday MISERY LOVES COMPANY's Misery Loves Company - May 22nd, 1995



Happy 20th Birthday BLAZE's Silicon Messiah - May 22nd, 2000



Happy 11th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ki - May 22nd, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR's 16.6 (Before The Devil Knows You're Dead) - May 22nd, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday CAGE's Science Of Annihilation - May 22nd, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday SLYCLAD's In The...All Together - May 22nd, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday THERION's The Miskolc Experience (live album) - May 22nd, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday BURZUM’s Umskiptar – May 22nd, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Undead - May 22nd, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday PYRAMAZE’s Disciples Of The Sun – May 22nd, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday (May 22nd, 2006)

CATARACT's Kingdom

NECROPHOBIC's Hrimthursum

Happy 13th Birthday (May 22nd, 2007)

DAYSEND's The Warning

SONIC SYNDICATE's Only Inhuman

Happy 11th Birthday (May 22nd, 2009)

NEAERA's Omnicide - Creation Unleashed

UNANIMATED's In The Light Of Darkness (The Covenant O Death)